Media24 launches Match24 to deliver relevant ads without cookies

Media24 has launched Match24, an AI-powered advertising solution that uses contextual targeting to deliver smarter, privacy-conscious ads.

With growing privacy concerns and the phase-out of third-party cookies, Match24 offers a timely solution for advertisers, helping them reach the right audience at the right moment.

“Traditionally, digital advertising relies on cookies, small data trackers that follow users across the internet and show them ads based on their browsing habits,” says Craig Nicholson, digital sales director: Media24 Advertising & Content Marketing.

“With stricter privacy regulations and the decline of third-party cookies, advertisers need a new approach. Match24 places ads alongside relevant content, ensuring they are seen by the right people at the right time.”

Contextual targeting delivers ads that align with the content users are consuming. Match24 ensures ads – including display ads and outstream videos – are shown on News24 and Netwerk24 at the optimal moment, when users are engaging with content relevant to the product or service being advertised.

Key benefits for advertisers

Relevance: Ads are shown when users are most likely to be receptive, improving engagement.

Brand safety: Ads appear alongside appropriate content, protecting a brand’s image.

No cookies, no tracking: Advertisers can reach users without invasive tracking or violating privacy standards.

Research shows that by ensuring ads are relevant to the content a user is consuming, the likelihood users will click on ads, engage with them and find them useful increases by approximately 50%. (Source: www.silverpush.co; www.semasio.com)

Get started today

Match24 adheres to the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) Tech Lab’s framework, following best practices in digital advertising while maintaining a high standard of privacy and ethical responsibility. This allows advertisers to connect with their target audiences in a way that is both effective and trustworthy.

