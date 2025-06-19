News24 leads trust in South Africa for the 7th year running

News24 continues to set the standard for trusted journalism in South Africa, receiving the highest score for trust among news brands featured in the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism’s Digital News Report 2025, the most comprehensive global analysis of news consumption.

In addition to its trust rating of 81%, News24 is also the top-ranked digital news platform in terms of weekly reach, with 58% of the survey respondents accessing News24 weekly and 39% engaging with the platform three times or more per week.

Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief of News24, attributes these achievements to the newsroom’s unwavering focus on credibility, engagement and quality. “Trust is the cornerstone of everything we do. It’s built through consistent investment in accurate, independent journalism that empowers readers to navigate an often-overwhelming world of information. Whether it’s uncovering the challenges facing communities - like Sikonathi Mantshantsha’s award-winning investigation into the Mogale City sewage crisis - or inspiring South Africans with uplifting journalism through our new Good News section, our approach is rooted in making every story matter.

“This trust is also reflected in our team’s incredible achievements, with 10 of our journalists currently shortlisted for the 2025 Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards. Their work, spanning investigative reporting, hard news and visual journalism, highlights the depth and diversity of News24’s newsroom.”

With a committed audience and measurable engagement, News24 leads not just in scale but in fostering deeper connections with its readers. It has built a large subscriber base and delivers significant page views. These accomplishments, combined with investments in fact-checking initiatives such as the full-time Disinformation Desk, reinforce News24’s ability to meet the needs of an increasingly critical audience.

Minette Ferreira, CEO of Media24 Media, highlights the commercial value of maintaining such a rigorous standard. “In an age where attention and trust are hard-won, reach alone isn’t enough. News24 creates a brand-safe environment where advertisers can align their messaging with high-quality, credible journalism. Trusted media platforms like ours offer unrivalled opportunities for advertisers to engage with audiences thoughtfully and meaningfully, ensuring greater resonance than unregulated platforms.

“News24’s continued success reflects the importance of credibility in both journalism and advertising and reaffirms the vital role of trusted media in building a sustainable, reliable environment for both audiences and partners.”

South Africa’s media landscape

With a population of 61 million and internet penetration at 76%, South Africa’s media environment is highly competitive and increasingly challenged by global digital gatekeepers. Public and commercial broadcasters operate across multiple languages, while print publishers are increasingly adopting an integrated digital approach - often while navigating an uneven playing field where international platform giants capture the lion’s share of advertising revenue despite using locally produced content.

These overseas technology conglomerates control user data, attention and distribution channels, yet contribute minimally to the local content ecosystem. Amid these profound market distortions, News24’s ability to maintain trust and reach reflects not only its commitment to quality journalism but also its resilience in countering the algorithmic advantages and resource disparities imposed by foreign digital monopolies within an increasingly fragmented landscape.

Part of Media24, News24 has a mixed offering that balances investigative journalism, uplifting storytelling and lifestyle content. The recognition in the Digital News Report 2025 further cements News24’s status as a trusted news platform and a key partner to advertisers seeking meaningful engagement.



