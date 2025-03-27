Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

BrandMappNielsenIQMediaHeads 360DarkMatterMedia24Primedia Out-of-HomeYFM 99.2Broad MediaHoorah DigitalAAA School of AdvertisingUrban Brew StudiosSAMRAKantarAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingBrand Influence AgencyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media Media

    News24 appoints Mbali Soga as assistant editor: Lifestyle

    Issued by Media24
    27 Mar 2025
    27 Mar 2025
    News24 is delighted to announce Mbali Soga as its new assistant editor: Lifestyle. She will take on the role alongside her position as editor-in-chief of TrueLove and Drum, expanding her portfolio to include News24 Life.
    Mbali Soga, newly appointed assistant editor: Lifestyle
    Mbali Soga, newly appointed assistant editor: Lifestyle

    Reflecting on her new role, Soga says: “Joining the News24 team is both an honour and a career milestone. It’s a full-circle moment where I get to channel my passion for lifestyle content. This is truly an exciting time for me.”

    Jerusha Raath, publisher of News24, adds: “Mbali brings a fresh entrepreneurial spirit to everything she does. We are delighted to have her on board strengthening our lifestyle offering.”

    With nearly two decades in media, including 13 years in various roles at TrueLove, Soga has worked across both local and licensed international publications. Her experience spans titles such as Grazia and Cosmopolitan as well as a tenure as head of content at Superbalist.com, further solidifying her leadership in lifestyle media.

    Adriaan Basson, News24’s editor-in-chief, says: “Mbali is the perfect person to build a unified lifestyle offering to truly delight our readers. She understands what makes South Africans tick and knows how to package the crazy, the beautiful and the extraordinary in captivating ways. We couldn’t be more excited to have her leading our arts, entertainment, wellness and escape content.”

    Read more: News24, Drum, Adriaan Basson, Mbali Soga, TrueLove, Jerusha Raath
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Media24
    Media24 is South Africa’s leading media company, with a strong presence in digital media, book publishing and television. As part of Naspers, a global media and e-commerce group, we are committed to shaping the future of storytelling.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Let's do Biz