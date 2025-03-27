Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Advertise your job vacancies
Jobs
- Senior Public Relations Account Manager Cape Town
- Head of Legal Johannesburg
- Digital Media Sales Strategist - Media Sales House Johannesburg
- Digital Sales Account Manager - Media Sales House Johannesburg
- Assistant - Office of the Group CEO Johannesburg
- Experienced Model Booker (Agent) Cape Town
- Production Resources Manager Randburg
- Creative Video Editor Randburg
- Creative Content Producer Randburg
- Head of Investments Johannesburg
News24 appoints Mbali Soga as assistant editor: Lifestyle
News24 is delighted to announce Mbali Soga as its new assistant editor: Lifestyle. She will take on the role alongside her position as editor-in-chief of TrueLove and Drum, expanding her portfolio to include News24 Life.
Mbali Soga, newly appointed assistant editor: Lifestyle
Reflecting on her new role, Soga says: “Joining the News24 team is both an honour and a career milestone. It’s a full-circle moment where I get to channel my passion for lifestyle content. This is truly an exciting time for me.”
Jerusha Raath, publisher of News24, adds: “Mbali brings a fresh entrepreneurial spirit to everything she does. We are delighted to have her on board strengthening our lifestyle offering.”
With nearly two decades in media, including 13 years in various roles at TrueLove, Soga has worked across both local and licensed international publications. Her experience spans titles such as Grazia and Cosmopolitan as well as a tenure as head of content at Superbalist.com, further solidifying her leadership in lifestyle media.
Adriaan Basson, News24’s editor-in-chief, says: “Mbali is the perfect person to build a unified lifestyle offering to truly delight our readers. She understands what makes South Africans tick and knows how to package the crazy, the beautiful and the extraordinary in captivating ways. We couldn’t be more excited to have her leading our arts, entertainment, wellness and escape content.”
Media24 is South Africa’s leading media company, with a strong presence in digital media, book publishing and television. As part of Naspers, a global media and e-commerce group, we are committed to shaping the future of storytelling.
- News24 appoints Mbali Soga as assistant editor: Lifestyle27 Mar 12:23
- New Media shines on the global stage03 Feb 09:06
- New Media soars – with 9 gold wins in New York24 Oct 11:48
- Reddish Blue turns 1: A year of telling stories that matter15 Oct 13:39
- Celebrating trailblazing women entrepreneurs at the 10th annual Santam Women of the Future Awards15 Oct 13:26
Related
IAB South Africa 2025 Bookmark Awards names nine jury chairs 11 Mar 2025 IAB SA launches Bookmark Awards Masterclasses 21 Feb 2025 #Bookmarks2025: Showcase your digital brilliance as entries open 11 Feb 2025 1 in 3 South Africans use Temu: survey reveals insights into consumer behavior 22 Jan 2025 A mobile-first, audience-driven future as media houses navigate the digital shift 6 Dec 2024 News24 journalists take top honours in 2024 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards 8 Nov 2024