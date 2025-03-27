News24 appoints Mbali Soga as assistant editor: Lifestyle

News24 is delighted to announce Mbali Soga as its new assistant editor: Lifestyle. She will take on the role alongside her position as editor-in-chief of TrueLove and Drum, expanding her portfolio to include News24 Life.

Mbali Soga, newly appointed assistant editor: Lifestyle

Reflecting on her new role, Soga says: “Joining the News24 team is both an honour and a career milestone. It’s a full-circle moment where I get to channel my passion for lifestyle content. This is truly an exciting time for me.”

Jerusha Raath, publisher of News24, adds: “Mbali brings a fresh entrepreneurial spirit to everything she does. We are delighted to have her on board strengthening our lifestyle offering.”

With nearly two decades in media, including 13 years in various roles at TrueLove, Soga has worked across both local and licensed international publications. Her experience spans titles such as Grazia and Cosmopolitan as well as a tenure as head of content at Superbalist.com, further solidifying her leadership in lifestyle media.

Adriaan Basson, News24’s editor-in-chief, says: “Mbali is the perfect person to build a unified lifestyle offering to truly delight our readers. She understands what makes South Africans tick and knows how to package the crazy, the beautiful and the extraordinary in captivating ways. We couldn’t be more excited to have her leading our arts, entertainment, wellness and escape content.”



