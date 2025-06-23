YouthMonth: Reuters digital media report finds SA youth are plugged in but cautious

South Africa's media landscape is at a crossroads. While interest in news (particularly local news), remains among the highest globally, the country also faces growing challenges around news avoidance, misinformation, and financial sustainability.

According to the Digital News Report 2025 by the Reuters Institute, 60% of South African respondents express a strong interest in local news, the highest among all countries surveyed. Yet paradoxically, news avoidance is also on the rise, with 40% of South Africans saying they sometimes or often actively avoid the news—matching the global average and placing the country on par with the United States and several European markets.

Editorial note: This survey captures English-speaking online users, a demographic that tends to be younger, more urban, and more educated than the general population. Findings, therefore, reflect a digitally connected minority rather than the national whole.

The reasons are familiar: the emotional toll of constant negative news, the volume of political coverage, and the perception that news has little personal relevance. Globally, 39% say the news negatively affects their mood, while nearly a third feel overwhelmed by the amount of information available.

Platforms, algorithms and trust

South Africa remains a mobile-first country, with 86% of English-speaking online users accessing news via smartphones, compared to 66% via computers and 45% with tablets.

YouTube (42%), Facebook (50%), and WhatsApp (41%) are among the most used platforms for news. Meanwhile, TikTok continues to grow, with 17% using it for news, despite 56% of South Africans identifying it as a source of disinformation.

That concern reflects a broader anxiety: 67% of South Africans worry about distinguishing real from fake news online, up three percentage points from 2024. TikTok and Facebook are perceived as the biggest disinformation threats in the country.

Although South Africa still ranks well above the global average for trust in news (55% vs. 40%), the country has seen a notable decline from its 2022 peak of 61%.

The most trusted brands include News24 (81%), eNCA (80%), and SABC News (75%). Fact-checking has become integral, with outlets like News24 establishing full-time disinformation desks and the Daily Maverick launching its FactCheck Hub with Africa Check.

A shifting business model

Behind the scenes, South Africa’s media sector is contending with deep financial strain. Legacy print is in steep decline, and digital-native publishers are not immune: the Daily Maverick made its first-ever budget cuts in 2024, slashing 15% of operating costs.

Efforts to stabilise the industry are under way. The Competition Commission has proposed a journalism sustainability fund requiring Google to contribute up to R500m annually, while also recommending algorithmic fairness and increased revenue shares from platforms like YouTube and Meta. Separately, Sanef is aiming to raise R100m to support public-interest journalism.