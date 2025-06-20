SA's youth: Most educated, least employed: Something’s Broken

South Africa’s youth aren’t just the future of our industry. They’re the now. And they’re ready.

This Youth Month, South Africa commemorates the 49th anniversary of the Soweto Uprising — a moment led by young voices demanding to be heard. Nearly five decades later, the urgency to amplify and act on youth perspectives remains as relevant as ever.

At Mediamark and in my role on the board of the Advertising Media Association of South Africa (Amasa), we believe this isn’t just a commemorative moment — it’s a call to action.

Most educated

Today’s youth are the most educated generation we’ve ever seen.

Fifty-one percent (51%) of young South Africans have already attained a tertiary qualification, with 68% aiming to continue studying.

They’re connected, culturally fluent, and creatively resourceful.

But here’s the hard truth: they’re struggling to get a foot in the door and stay there.

The missing link? Meaningful experience.

An opportunity gap

We’re not facing a talent gap — we’re facing an opportunity gap.

Every year, thousands of capable, qualified young South Africans are stepping out of graduation ceremonies and into unemployment queues. It’s not because they lack knowledge.

It’s because industries are not offering enough structured, accessible, and relevant pathways to gain real-world experience.

Rethink how we bring youth into the industry

Here’s the challenge: let’s rethink how we bring youth into the industry. We need to rethink internships, apprenticeships, and first jobs — with bold, inclusive, skills-based experiences that teach, empower, and retain the next generation of media professionals.

They must also build soft skills — like workplace etiquette and emotional intelligence — which are often underdeveloped in a screen-first generation.

Upskilling and employing

Our Mediamark team has had the privilege of upskilling and employing many of our interns, who have gone on to successful careers in the industry.

Our challenge now is how to incorporate and mitigate the loss of face time with interns now that remote working is our new reality.

With the relaunch of Amasa, I'm excited that we’re on track to make this our core focus again. In 2025 and beyond, our efforts will centre on:

Education, networking and mentorship opportunities



Bootcamp-style workshops



Partnerships with tertiary institutions



Celebrating excellence in media

This is about creating a media industry where young South Africans don’t just consume — they create, lead, and earn.

What youth want from brands and media

Recent stats show why this is so urgent:

63% of South Africans are under 35. This is not a side audience — it’s the mainstream.



Digital platforms dominate youth engagement, with TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram leading the charge. But are they paying attention to your programmatically inserted ads? Not necessarily.



Authenticity is non-negotiable. Gen Z demands diversity, honesty, and cultural relevance — and they’re quick to walk away if they don’t see it.



Loyalty isn’t bought — it’s earned. Sixty-eight percent (68%) of Gen Z say they spend more with brands whose loyalty programmes speak to them.

If we’re not building trust and giving youth real stakes in the process, we’re not just missing a market.

We’re missing the moment.

Marketers and the media industry alike need to focus on inclusive storytelling, local language content, and talent pipelines that bring young people into the room, not just onto the screen.

At Mediamark, we hope to make a difference with ongoing plans for our Mediamark Academy to provide training programmes in sales and marketing.

We have a long-term relationship with Wits and, more recently, the MDDA and Tuks FM.

As a mother, marketer and leader, this mission is personal.

I hope that my own young adults — and all young South Africans — will enter industries where they are seen, supported, and given a real shot.