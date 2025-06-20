Retail CRM
Customer Experience Africa Awards (CXAs) calls for entries

The Customer Experience Africa Awards (CXAs) are officially back for 2025 and brings together the very best in customer experience from across the continent for a night of recognition, celebration, and connection.
20 Jun 2025
20 Jun 2025
Source:
Source: vukagroup.africa-newsroom.com

Taking place on 12 August 2025 at the Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town, the CXAs serve as the official opening of the CEM Africa Summit.

Last year’s event drew over 70 applications and a full house of CX champions, industry leaders, and visionaries.

This year, entries are already rolling in from across the continent, including submissions from ABSA Kenya and the University of Pretoria, the latter entering the brand-new Government & Public Sector category.

This year’s CX Awards have already attracted entries from leading brands such as ABSA Kenya, ICX Kenya, QContact, Telviva, Wonga Digital, BOS Technology and more, a powerful reflection of the industry’s growing commitment to customer excellence.

Entries are assessed across four core criteria:

  • Challenge & Market Context
  • Strategy & Execution
  • Impact & Measurable Results
  • Scalability & Industry Relevance

    Judges from across the continent include: Joan Ntabadde Kyeyune, senior CX consultant at Steadfast Quality Solutions; Benson Mukandiwa, trustee at the Customer Experience World Games (CXWG); Qaalfa Dibeehi, managing partner at Human2Outcome; Chantel Botha, founder of BrandLove Customer Experience; and Charlie Stewart, CEO at Rogerwilco.

    The deadline for entries close on 7 July 2025.

    Entries are open to individuals, teams, public sector departments, startups and multinationals across Africa.

    Submit your application here.

    • Read more: CEM Africa Summit, customer experience awards
    Source: African Press Organisation

    APO is the sole press release wire in Africa, and the global leader in media relations related to Africa. With headquarters in Dakar, Senegal, APO owns a media database of over 150,000 contacts and the main Africa-related news online community.

    Go to: www.bizcommunity.com/PressOffice.aspx?cn=apogroup
