Customer Experience Africa Awards (CXAs) calls for entries

The Customer Experience Africa Awards (CXAs) are officially back for 2025 and brings together the very best in customer experience from across the continent for a night of recognition, celebration, and connection.

Taking place on 12 August 2025 at the Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town, the CXAs serve as the official opening of the CEM Africa Summit.

Last year’s event drew over 70 applications and a full house of CX champions, industry leaders, and visionaries.

This year, entries are already rolling in from across the continent, including submissions from ABSA Kenya and the University of Pretoria, the latter entering the brand-new Government & Public Sector category.

This year’s CX Awards have already attracted entries from leading brands such as ABSA Kenya, ICX Kenya, QContact, Telviva, Wonga Digital, BOS Technology and more, a powerful reflection of the industry’s growing commitment to customer excellence.

Entries are assessed across four core criteria:



Challenge & Market Context



Strategy & Execution



Impact & Measurable Results

