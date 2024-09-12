Inaugural South Africa Customer Experience Awards launches, calls for entries

The International Customer Experience Awards UK has launched the South Africa Customer Experience Awards (SACXA), an initiative set to recognise and celebrate outstanding achievements in customer experience (CX) across various industries in South Africa.

This inaugural event marks the homegrown edition of the well-known International Customer Experience Awards by International Customer Experience Awards UK, and stands as the only internationally accredited customer experience awards in South Africa, bringing global recognition and standards to the local market.

“While customer experience is at the heart of business success and ranked as high priority on the corporate strategy agenda, we encourage all organisations, regardless of size or industry, to take advantage of this extraordinary platform to make known, showcase and celebrate their achievements in the customer experience arena,” says Lynn Baker, CEO of the SACXA.

In today’s fast-paced and competitive business world, delivering exceptional customer experience is a key differentiator for companies to drive loyalty and boost revenue and business growth.

The South Africa Customer Experience Awards is poised to shine a spotlight on the organisations and professionals who are leading the way to demonstrate their innovative approaches and dedication to customer satisfaction.

Lynn Baker, CEO of the SACXA. Image supplied

The SA Customer Experience Awards is designed to recognise companies and their employees who have made significant contributions to the field of customer experience. With categories including Best CX Strategy, Best Customer-Centric Culture, Best Loyalty & Rewards Program, Best Use of Measurement & Feedback in CX, Best Use of Technology in CX, Best Contact Centre and many more, we are celebrating excellence throughout the entire customer experience ecosystem.

Why enter?

Positioned as the pinnacle of customer experience excellence, brands participating in the South Africa Customer Experience Awards are guaranteed a unique opportunity to gain industry recognition, enhance their brand reputation, and benchmark their CX initiatives against the best in the business.

Winners of the South Africa Customer Experience Awards will not only receive prestigious accolades, but will be celebrated at a high-profile awards ceremony attended by leading figures in the customer experience industry, providing valuable exposure and networking opportunities.

“We are excited to launch the South Africa Customer Experience Awards as a platform to highlight the groundbreaking CX initiatives happening right here in South Africa,” says Baker.

Judging and evaluation

An elite panel of carefully selected local and international CX experts will rigorously evaluate each award submission. With transparency and high standards, we ensure that the winners represent the very best in customer experience practices.

Judging will focus on innovative solutions and measurable results that have had a positive impact on the overall customer experience.

Enter now!

Entries for the South Africa Customer Experience Awards are now open, and organisations are invited to submit their applications through the official SACXA website.

The entry process is straightforward, and detailed guidelines are available to help participants prepare their submissions.

The deadline for entries is 31 October 2024, and the winners will be announced at the awards ceremony scheduled for 12 February 2025.