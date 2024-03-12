A new chapter of leadership begins at Aware.org

Mokebe Thulo

Mokebe Thulo’s promotion to CEO is a testament to Aware.org’s commitment to hiring from within and nurturing talent. Her leadership style, coupled with her extensive background in the “For Good” sector, uniquely positions her to steer Aware.org into its next phase of growth and impact.

As we close off Women’s Month, Thulo’s appointment is a powerful reminder of the strides being made toward gender equality in leadership. Her promotion not only highlights Aware.org’s dedication to empowering women but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring female leaders across industries.

Thulo’s journey with Aware.org began as head of brand, where she led the organisation’s efforts in raising awareness about the dangers of underage drinking, alcohol abuse, and promoting responsible drinking. With over a decade of experience in strategic brand, advertising, and marketing, Thulo has a proven track record of crafting innovative marketing strategies that resonate with audiences and drive long-lasting impact.

Thulo’s educational background includes a BCOM Law degree from the University of Pretoria, where she focused on Marketing and Business Management. She later specialised in Strategic Brand Management at Vega School, solidifying her expertise and passion for the industry. Her forward-thinking approach and results-driven mindset have been instrumental in steering brands toward success while ensuring client satisfaction.

Mokebe Thulo’s appointment as CEO of Aware.org is a significant and positive step for the organisation. Her journey within Aware.org exemplifies our commitment to nurturing talent and promoting from within, which is crucial for long-term success. I am confident that under Mokebe’s leadership, Aware.org will continue to make a profound impact on society by driving meaningful change in alcohol consumption behaviors across the country.

— Jordi Borut Bel, managing director, Heineken Beverages and chairperson, Aware.org.

Beyond business objectives, Thulo is deeply invested in making a visible social impact in South Africa. She believes in leveraging partnerships and collaborative efforts among stakeholders to bring positive change to the lives of the country’s citizens. Her leadership at Aware.org will continue to reflect this commitment, driving the organisation’s mission to create safer, healthier communities.

In Mokebe Thulo, Aware.org has found a leader whose vision and passion for social good will undoubtedly lead the organisation to new heights. Her appointment signals a bold new chapter for Aware.org—one that is grounded in empowerment, innovation, and an unwavering dedication to making a lasting impact on South African society. Under her leadership, Aware.org is poised to continue its vital work with renewed energy and a clear vision for a brighter future.



