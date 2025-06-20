I say ‘Klippies’, you say…?

South Africans are known for giving affectionate nicknames to everything we love – whether it’s ‘Durbs’, a ‘gwai’, 'iTiger' or your best mate ‘chommie’. South Africa’s official unofficial drink is part of that friendship circle, which is why every group of friends has their own nickname for it.

Klipdrift wants to hear all the names you call your darling drink, which could score you a range of prizes, including tickets to Springbok games in South Africa and even a year’s supply of Klipdrift for our favourite nickname’s owner to share with their friends, with ‘Must Be Klippies’. We’re calling on all South Africans to share what you call it – because behind every nickname is a story that comes from a connection shared between friends.

This Klipdrift campaign demonstrates the special place a Brandy & Coke holds, deep in the souls of its fans. It’s the drink you introduce your international visitors to, bury deep in your suitcase when you travel to visit family and friends – and the one you reach for off the top shelf when it’s time to chill with your mates as the national anthem stirs your soul and the smoke from the braai wafts through the air. The first bottle of Klipdrift, produced in 1938 at 8:02pm, was shared with a group of friendly neighbours, setting in motion a tradition that would spread across the country and around the world.

Klippies fans can visit the dedicated ‘Name The Drink’ microsite www.namethedrink.co.za to submit their nickname – and also explore a live feed of entries as they come in to see which names are trending across the country – and which are leaders in each province.

Follow the lead of passionate Springbok supporters, Lionel & Prins, https://youtu.be/zYpsUd-eFoM as they offer some inspiration in two promotional films that could lead you on the path to a year’s supply of Klipdrift. The Boks are ready to help spread the love and a legend affectionately known as ‘Brannas’ is also waiting in the wings to help inspire you. Watch out for Klipdrift activations in store and at stadia across South Africa from July to September, during the period the Springboks are playing Italy, Georgia, Argentina and Australia at home. The campaign will culminate in the release of a limited edition range of Klippies & Cola Spirit Cooler cans bearing some of those nicknames.

“’Name The Drink’ is a tribute to the creativity and culture around South Africa’s most beloved mix,” says Luwanda Mxhosana, Klipdrift brand manager “Everyone has a name for their favourite drink and we want to share that creativity, fun and sense of community with the country. It’s an iconic combo that deserves an iconic nickname and we want to honour the love that South Africans have for Brandy & Coke – and we’re sure inspiration will strike after a double – or two.”

Enter your nickname on the ‘Must Be Klippies’ microsite www.namethedrink.co.za and follow the official Klipdrift social media handles on X, Facebook and Instagram for updates.



