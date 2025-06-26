More #YouthMonth
Klipdrift renews and extends SARU sponsorship
Klipdrift has long been part of South African rugby culture, from braais and Test matches to championship celebrations.
This next chapter reflects a deeper investment in a partnership grounded in national pride, shared values, and community spirit.
“This agreement celebrates two brands deeply woven into the fabric of South African life,” says Andrea Quaye, marketing director at Heineken Beverages South Africa.
“Klipdrift is about bringing people together.
"Few things unite South Africans like rugby. We are proud to support teams that inspire the nation on and off the field.”
Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby, adds, “Klipdrift has been part of the rugby conversation for decades.
“We value their continued support and the role they play in growing the game and connecting with supporters across the country.”
The announcement comes as the Springboks prepare for the 2025 season, which kicks off on Saturday, 28 June against the Barbarians in Cape Town.
