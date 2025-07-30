Castle Lager's It's How We're Made shows Springbok friendships

Today, 30 July, is International Friendship Day, a fitting date to launch the brand's latest Springbok campaign for the upcoming Castle Lager Rugby Championship.

It's International Friendship Day and Castle Lager Shows us how the Springboks are truly made, with Springbok Rugby World Cup winners Damian Willemse, Cheslin Kolbe, Ox Nche and their real-life 'ride or dies' (Image supplied)

Castle Lager's It's How We're Made is a bite-sized, social media documentary, featuring the best friendships of Springbok Rugby World Cup winners Damian Willemse, Cheslin Kolbe, Ox Nche and their real-life 'ride or dies'.

How our heroes are truly made

Thomas Lawrence, brand director Castle Lager, explains that South Africans are made differently, and this campaign is a celebration of that.

“We are so used to seeing the Springboks on our screens as the Herculean athletes that they are, but in the build-up to the Castle Lager Rugby Championship, we want South Africa to see how our heroes are truly made.”

Bok besties

Lifelong connections, bonding over meals, and matching tattoos are some of the quirks that connect the Springboks to their real-life BFFEs.

In the campaign, Springbok Ox Nché describes his unconditional relationship with his best friend. “It doesn't matter what, we always have each other's backs.”

Springbok Cheslin Kolbe’s bestie, Lucian, says, “We ended up in the same class and clicked ever since.”

A highlight of the piece is Damian Willemse describing the matching tattoos he shares with his best friend, Sentle. “That's him saying, don't worry, I've got your back!”

Finest ingredients and values

Castle Lager, The Taste That’s Stood the Test of Time, is made from the finest hops harvested in the Waboomskraal Valley near George, South African sun-kissed barley from Caledon and golden maize.

Lawrence adds, “Just like Mzansi's favourite beer has the best, local ingredients, It's How We're Made takes us behind the scrum and backline and illustrates that our Springbok heroes are also made with the finest ingredients and values.”

Fans can visit Castle Lager’s social media channels this Castle Lager Rugby Championship, where, with their best friend, they could win a Castle Brewery Tour experience in Cape Town with the Springboks, based on the ingredients of their friendship.