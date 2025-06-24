Marketing & Media OOH
    Castle Lager's Grillboard invitation to the World’s biggest braai

    On Heritage Day, 24 September, Castle Lager and Big Save will host the World’s biggest braai. The campaign for the event launched recently at a humble bus stop in Soweto with a billboard with a built-in braai, the “Grillboard”.
    24 Jun 2025
    On Heritage Day, 24 September, Castle Lager and Big Save will host the World’s Biggest Braai. The campaign for the event launched recently at a humble bus stop in Soweto with a billboard with a built-in braai, the “Grillboard” (Image supplied)
    “In a campaign that blends culture and community, Castle Lager has used its innovative Grillboard - a billboard with a built-in braai - to launch a street-level activation invitation that’s sparking conversations, media buzz, and real-world impact,” says Thomas Lawrence, brand director, Castle Lager says

    Unveiled on Vilakazi Street - the symbolic heart of South African heritage - Castle Lager’s Grillboard enticed locals to stop, enjoy a free boerewors roll, and scan a QR code to join something far bigger: The World’s Biggest Braai.

    Lawrence adds, “South Africa is on a run of victories - from favourites to underdogs, we continue to achieve at the highest level, globally.

    “The record for the World’s biggest braai currently eludes Mzansi, and that’s why Castle Lager and Big Save have combined to invite you to join in on the Heritage Day celebrations.”

    Sign up now at here to join in on the festivities. No DNA, just RSA!

    Credits

    Retroviral - agency
    iProspect - media
    Fireworx - activation
    Rocker - film

    Read more: retail, Promotions, out of home, Castle Lager, OOH, Retroviral, activation, Heritage Day, Thomas Lawrence
