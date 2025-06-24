Mscsports to drive Telkom's sponsorship vision forward

Mscsports is thrilled to announce the renewal of its partnership with Telkom, having once again been appointed as the brand’s official sponsorship agency. This reappointment marks a significant achievement and underscores the strength of our longstanding relationship with one of South Africa’s most prominent telecommunications companies.

This milestone not only reflects Telkom’s continued trust in our expertise but also reinforces Mscsports’ position as a leading full-service sponsorship agency within the ever-evolving sports and entertainment marketing landscape.

The partnership will see Mscsports overseeing and executing Telkom’s extensive sponsorship portfolio. This includes delivering strategic, creative, and impactful campaigns that bring Telkom’s brand to life across key properties and platforms, with a strong focus on enhancing fan engagement, brand visibility and driving brand preference within the key brand audiences.

“This is a proud and deeply meaningful moment for us,” said Carrie Delaney, managing director at Mscsports. “Being reappointed as Telkom’s sponsorship agency marks both a homecoming and an exciting new chapter. Since our original partnership from 2017 to 2019, when we proudly helped launch the Telkom Netball League, we’ve evolved and transformed as an agency. Although we've changed, at our core, we remain the same passionate team, driven by purpose and the power of sport to connect and inspire. We’re excited to work across Telkom’s full sponsorship portfolio – from cricket to esports – but for me, netball will always have a special place. It’s where women’s sport steps into the spotlight, and Telkom has played a powerful role in shaping that story. We look forward to building on that legacy, together.”

This collaboration also reflects Mscsports’ footprint in digital sponsorship, with the rise of immersive platforms, gaming environments, and data-driven experiences, digital is no longer just about having a presence online, it is reshaping the sponsorship industry and unlocking entirely new value for rights holders and brands alike. It is revolutionising how sponsors interact with audiences. Working with a brand like Telkom opens the door to unlock bold campaigns and innovative audience engagement strategies, reaching new demographics and enhancing the overall fan experience and brand reputation.

Significantly, both Telkom and Mscsports share a deep commitment to driving progress and equity in women’s sport, creating a seamless synergy between the two. With female-led opportunities forming a core pillar of Mscsports’ approach to sponsorship, collaborating with a client that places women’s agendas at the forefront aligns perfectly with its purpose-driven ethos and dedication to fostering inclusive growth. With sponsorship properties such as netball and gaming, Telkom’s dedication of growing women’s sport as well as driving inspiration amongst the youth continues to thrive.

“At Telkom, our mission is to inspire and enable progress by connecting with customers in ways that are meaningful and empowering. Our continued partnership with Mscsports supports this vision and helps us unlock high-impact sponsorship opportunities that speak directly to our audiences. Through this collaboration, we aim to deliver experiences that resonate with our customers and the communities we serve and make our brand promise a reality in their lives,” Gugu Mthembu, chief marketing officer, Telkom.



