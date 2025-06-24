YouthMonth: TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris’ Sydney Rheeder - Young people’s humanity the key to their magic

Regardless of how fast tech evolves, emotional and strategic storytelling will remain irreplaceable, and this, says TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris’ creative innovation lead, Sydney Rheeder, is an opportunity for young creative people to thrive, because their humanity is the key to their magic.

TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris’ Sydney Rheeder says young people’s humanity is the key to their magic (Image supplied)

The 24-year-old has been with the company for two and a half years. She says being new is an advantage in the creative industry, where fresh ideas matter.

“Creativity thrives when it’s unfiltered and unafraid,” she adds.

As someone naturally drawn to design, psychology and storytelling, her role at the agency gives her the space to explore many of her interests.

“Creativity has always been how I make sense of the world. I love solving challenges and going deep into subject matter to come up with unique ideas.”

She says that the industry is an outlet for creative people to make a positive impact on brands and businesses and this is what drew her to it.

Storytelling shape the world

“Stories shape how we see the world - from beauty standards to ideas of success, so much of what we believe comes from the stories we absorb.

“Brands play a big role in shaping culture, and that kind of influence should be handled with care,” she says.

As a young creative, she approaches challenges with more optimistic energy and enthusiasm.

“I’m brave about the changes, ideas and solutions I bring to the table, because I haven’t carved out the habits that could restrain my thinking.”

Balance creativity and learning

Her dream is to build a career that lets her balance creativity with her love of learning and uplifting others.

“I care about creating an environment that sparks even more innovation at Hunts. Where people feel safe to try, fail, grow, and shift. I want to help disrupt and rebuild how we work at an industry level.”

To do that, she says she has had to learn to stop putting pressure on herself to achieve big goals, when she needs more time to get there.

“Persevere with patience has become my mantra.”

She adds that the greatest sin you can commit against yourself is to know what you want, and not act.

“Things started to shift when I stopped waiting for permission and started showing up like my voice matters.”

Your work is your passport

Her advice to young people who want to enter the creative industry is to focus on building the strongest portfolio possible.

“A mentor of mine once told me, “Your work is your passport”, and it’s true.”

She also says not to wait for mentors to find you.

“Reach out to people who inspire you, show them the value you have to offer and ask them for advice. They might decline, but you grow when you put yourself out there.”

Based on this, she has placed herself on a leadership path that will keep her learning and growing.

“And then in 10 years I would like to create the space for others to thrive in their careers, and hopefully I’ll be near the ocean, surfing every morning, while I do this.”