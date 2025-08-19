South Africa
Women's Month
#WomensMonth | Open Chair's lioness: Chantelle dos Santos - Trust your gut and keep showing up

A sheep inspired Chantelle dos Santos, a freelance creative director, to pursue a career in the creative industry.
Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
19 Aug 2025
19 Aug 2025
Chantelle dos Santos, a freelance creative director, advises women who want to enter the industry to trust their gut and keep showing up (Image supplied)
Chantelle dos Santos, a freelance creative director, advises women who want to enter the industry to trust their gut and keep showing up (Image supplied)

“I was about 10 when I saw the M-Net ad with the singing sheep belting out “Ba… ba… ba…ba… babar Ann” by The Beach Boys. It made me laugh and stuck in my head for days. I didn’t know it then, but that little sheep kicked off a love for ads that shaped my career.”

As a woman, what are some of the biggest challenges you have faced in your career, and how did you/are you overcoming them?

I learnt there’s a fine line women are expected to walk. Be assertive, but not too pushy.

Have an opinion, just don’t be “feisty” about it. Be passionate, but “why are you being so difficult?”.

Those challenges are still there, but I’ve built a thicker skin, sharper instincts, and a louder voice – and I use all three with less f*#ks given.

As a member of the recent Open Chair delegation to Cannes, what was a highlight of this trip for you?

Access to personal one-on-one talks with Shelley Zalis and Susan Credle, hosted by Open Chair, which offered a rare glimpse into their unique career journeys and the moments that made them who they are.

What was your biggest learning from this trip, both on a personal level and work level?

From a personal level, sitting in talks and workshops with creatives from agencies I’ve admired for years – the ones who unknowingly shaped my taste, my craft, and the way I see ideas had me full-on fan-girling.

From a work level, keep it simple, and have the kind of confidence to do less and let the idea breathe.

What advice would you give to other women aspiring to succeed in this industry?

This industry will test you. So surround yourself with people and mentors who’ll back you when it counts. Let the work speak. Trust your gut and keep showing up.

What does Women’s Month mean to you?

Women’s Month can just be another month; it’s what happens in the month that matters… Like being featured in a BizCommunity article.

About the Open Chair Lionesses

This year, 15 young women attended Cannes 2025 through the Open Chair.

Cannes Lions allocated over R700,000 worth of tickets to the local non-profit that aims to nurture and inspire the next generation of women leaders in the industry and agencies and companies in the creative space, sponsored flights and accommodation.

The passes were for “Young Lions”, who must be 30 and under, and for full-time students of 23 and under.

From Cannes’ equity, representation and accessibility programme, the tickets gave the young Lionesses access to the festival’s award shows, talks, networking spaces, daily happy hours and the closing party.

Bizcommunitywill profile these young Lionesses throughout #WomensMonth.

Cannes, creative industry, Danette Breitenbach, Women's Month, Open Chair, DEI
About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
