Cannes Lions
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

The Innovator TrustLocation BankHeineken BeveragesAlgoa FMRed & YellowBluegrass DigitalMedia24Kaya 959Primedia BroadcastingBroad MediaDMASABrave GroupKena OutdoorOnPoint PRDomains.co.zaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us


Cannes Lions

latest news | galleries | videos | www.canneslions.com | @Cannes_Lions | youtube | flickr | linkedIn | rss

#Cannes2025: Young Lions TBWA/Hunt/Lascaris' team win Silver Lion

TBWA/Hunt/Lascaris Johannesburg’s Paula Andropoulus, writer and Khomotso Makoto, art director have won a Silver Lion in the Young Lions competitions: Young Lions Film competition.
Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
20 Jun 2025
20 Jun 2025
Source: © PRCA Young Lions TBWA/Hunt/Lascaris' team win Silver Lion
Source: © PRCA PRCA Young Lions TBWA/Hunt/Lascaris' team win Silver Lion

This year, the Young Lions Film competition film category challenged teams to create an engaging 60-second film ad in 48 hours.

This year, Ovarian Cancer Action asked competitors to craft a powerful, uplifting film for World Ovarian Cancer Day (8 May 2026).

The Young Lions competitions, which are sponsored by Adobe, are at the heart of the Cannes Lions School.

They embody a true celebration of creativity across the world, where more than 400 young professionals have the opportunity to showcase their talent and achievements on the global stage.

The Young Lions 2025 media partner, The News Movement, returned for its second year to bring the competitions to life through behind-the-scenes video content and interviews designed to capture the spirit of creativity and innovation of emerging talent at the Festival.

Simon Cook, CEO, Lions, says, “For the last 30 years, the Young Lions Competitions have pushed emerging talent to think boldly and deliver ideas that truly resonate.

"This year was no different. With nearly 460 competitors from 67 markets, including the return of teams from Venezuela, Uruguay and Ukraine, the 2025 Competitions were a powerful reminder of the global creative spirit.

"It’s inspiring to see countries return and new countries win. This year saw first-time Gold wins from Turkey in Marketers and Guatemala in Film.

"Congratulations to all of our 2025 winners, and to every team that rose to the challenge. We can’t wait to see what you bring to the Festival next.”

For more:

As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Read more: advertising awards, Young Lions, Cannes Lions, TBWA/Hunt/Lascaris, Danette Breitenbach, #Cannes2025
Share this article
NextOptions

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
Related
OptionsNext
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz