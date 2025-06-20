Cannes2025: Young Lions TBWA/Hunt/Lascaris' team win Silver Lion

TBWA/Hunt/Lascaris Johannesburg’s Paula Andropoulus, writer and Khomotso Makoto, art director have won a Silver Lion in the Young Lions competitions: Young Lions Film competition.

Source: © PRCA PRCA Young Lions TBWA/Hunt/Lascaris' team win Silver Lion

This year, the Young Lions Film competition film category challenged teams to create an engaging 60-second film ad in 48 hours.

This year, Ovarian Cancer Action asked competitors to craft a powerful, uplifting film for World Ovarian Cancer Day (8 May 2026).

The Young Lions competitions, which are sponsored by Adobe, are at the heart of the Cannes Lions School.

They embody a true celebration of creativity across the world, where more than 400 young professionals have the opportunity to showcase their talent and achievements on the global stage.

The Young Lions 2025 media partner, The News Movement, returned for its second year to bring the competitions to life through behind-the-scenes video content and interviews designed to capture the spirit of creativity and innovation of emerging talent at the Festival.

Simon Cook, CEO, Lions, says, “For the last 30 years, the Young Lions Competitions have pushed emerging talent to think boldly and deliver ideas that truly resonate.

"This year was no different. With nearly 460 competitors from 67 markets, including the return of teams from Venezuela, Uruguay and Ukraine, the 2025 Competitions were a powerful reminder of the global creative spirit.

"It’s inspiring to see countries return and new countries win. This year saw first-time Gold wins from Turkey in Marketers and Guatemala in Film.

"Congratulations to all of our 2025 winners, and to every team that rose to the challenge. We can’t wait to see what you bring to the Festival next.”



