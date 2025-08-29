Meet the women making a bang in South African mining

Monica Matomane and Zulegha Ravat contribute substantially to pushing mining explosives forward, transforming South Africa’s mining industry in the process.

Matomane is a production manager for the initiating systems lines, an electronic delay specialist and a mining explosives leader, and is the first Black woman in this position at BME.

She oversees the progression of the AXXIS electronic-initiation systems from design phase to commercial production.

Zulegha Ravat, a safety, health, environment, risk and quality (SHERQ) specialist. A proud moment in her career was when BME achieved a zero recordable case rate (RCR) in 2023.

The two women have overcome obstacles ranging from old stereotypes to unconscious biases to achieve their professional and personal goals.

As successful professionals, the two women serve as role models to other employees, developing an inclusive culture that celebrates diversity.

Monica Matomane. Image supplied.

Beginings

Having performed well in chemistry, physical science and mathematics at high school, Matomane was naturally drawn to a technically complex industry after matriculating.

“I was immediately fascinated by the combination of chemistry and physics principles in the design and manufacture of explosives,” she said.

She inherited her critical, logical and analytical skills from her mother, a strong woman who raised six children.

Her father worked long hours in a fish-processing facility in another province to provide for his family.

“There was never an evening when we went to bed hungry, because she would spend hours tending her vegetable garden,” she said.

Ravat is motivated by the positive impact that her job has across the entire organisation and supply chain.

She began her career working for a mining house as an administrator.

The dynamic and challenging nature of the industry naturally appealed to her strong drive for personal and professional growth.

Impressed with her dedication, her employers encouraged her to be trained as a safety officer.

She passed with flying colours and was later offered an opportunity to join BME.

Fighting stereotypes

Matomane and Ravat concede that making it as women in a traditionally male-dominated industry required perseverance and continued support.

“When I was promoted to production manager of our Rustenburg factory, I had to work three times harder as a Black woman to earn the respect and trust of male staff,” Matomane said.

“Many men had preconceived ideas of women in the workplace.”

Throughout this period, Matomane also received support from her husband, who understood when she had to work late.

He would even accompany her to the factory when she was called out late in the evening.

Zulegha Ravat. Image supplied.

Balancing act

Ravat highlights that women also had to balance a career and motherhood.

This requires an ability to prioritise, establish boundaries, develop a support system and practice flexibility.

“Professional goals can also be derailed by the four-to-six-month maternity leave period if women do not stay focused,” she said.

“They may also struggle to adapt when they return to work, especially when they are new to motherhood.”

She took maternity leave on three occasions during her career, which together amounted to a year of her professional life.

“I accepted this as one of the many challenges that we face as career women and continued to persevere,” she said.

Ravat believes that empowering women at home, school and in communities is just as important, as this is where gender inequality originates.

“Young girls need to be taught that they can do anything that they put their mind to,” Ravat said.

“This was instilled in me during my formative years. and I constantly reminded my own daughter of this.”

Matomane concurred, adding that it starts with recruiting women with the intention of developing and growing them.

“I was recruited by a team of people who could see my potential and were willing to invest time and resources in me over the long term,” she said.

“They were aware that true empowerment takes time and effort.”