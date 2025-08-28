WomensMonth: Engen’s Unathi Fani is inspiring the next wave of women in technical careers

Unathi Fani has always had a knack for technical things, even though she started in the lab. In high school, she took metalwork and welding, which involved welding a braai stand. Since then, she's used her technical acumen to adapt in her role as manager of technical advisory for Engen Lubricants.

For other women hoping to emulate her career trajectory, she asks them to be fearless and bold. "There’s nothing we can’t achieve when we set our minds to it," she says.

She talks to us about leading the re-launch of the Engen Xtreme brand, the values of a good leader and why we need to create environments where women are encouraged to speak up.

What inspired you to pursue a career in your field?

My career began in the laboratory, but in hindsight, I believe the technical path found me.

I attended a technical high school, where one of my majors was metalwork and welding — my matric project involved welding a braai stand.

I believe that marked the true beginning of my technical journey. Being technically inclined from an early age made it easier for me to adapt and develop a passion for solving complex problems.

What are some of the biggest challenges you have faced in your career, and how did you overcome them?

The biggest challenge I faced was transitioning from working in the laboratory to becoming part of the technical team.

Unlike the lab environment, the technical team’s role extended beyond quality control to providing strategic guidance on lubricant applications, troubleshooting, and enhancing product formulations to meet market demands.

To overcome this shift, I had to change my way of thinking.

I actively sought out mentors and pursued further studies to deepen my knowledge and sharpen my skills.

This continuous learning process played a key role in helping me adapt to the new role, and over time, I gained both confidence and competence.

What do you think is the secret to being a great leader?

I don’t believe there’s a single secret to being a good leader, as every leader is unique and brings their own effective style to the table.

For me, it begins with self-awareness — understanding how I lead and recognising my personal leadership style.

I identify with both democratic and transformational leadership. I believe in involving the team in decision-making, so they feel valued and empowered, and I strive to inspire and motivate them toward a common goal.

A good leader must be decisive, empathetic, and passionate about developing others.

My goal as a leader is to help more people grow into leadership roles themselves, just as others recognised my potential and supported me on my journey.

How do you work to empower other women?

Some young women struggle to find their voice in the workplace, and I believe that sometimes, all it takes is a reminder that their opinions matter and that they bring real value.

That’s the role I strive to play — to support, coach, guide, and encourage women to step outside their comfort zones.

I'm passionate about helping women navigate the workplace, especially because I once wished I had someone to guide me when I was starting.

I make it a priority to offer support and provide guidance wherever I can.

What initiatives or projects are you most proud of, and why do you believe they were successful?

I’m proud of the recent re-launch of our Engen Xtreme brand.

I believe the success of this project was largely driven by the effective leadership of a cross-functional team.

Each team member brought their strengths to the table; we challenged each other constructively and ultimately delivered a successful launch.

As a leader, I believe it’s essential to have a clear vision and take intentional steps to realise it.

What truly made this launch a success was the way the team collaborated towards a shared goal. The Xtreme brand was built with care for South Africans and for supporting our customers in selecting the right lubricant for their specific needs.

What advice would you give to other women aspiring to succeed in your industry?

I would encourage them not to be afraid, but to be courageous — there’s nothing we can’t achieve when we set our minds to it.

Shift your mindset: Don’t fixate on being in the minority. Instead, focus on the unique value you bring to the table. You’ve earned your place—own it with confidence.

Learn from everyone: That includes your male colleagues. Embrace collaboration and mutual respect — it’s essential for personal and professional growth.

Be self-aware: Acknowledge moments of fear or discomfort, but don’t let them hold you back. Real growth often begins where comfort ends.

Invest in yourself: Take courses, develop new skills, and prepare for the opportunities ahead. Your attitude and work ethic will take you further than you think.

How can we accelerate action for gender equality in South Africa?

This can be achieved by actively supporting women in leadership roles and increasing female representation in traditionally male-dominated fields like technical.

It’s also essential to create environments where women are encouraged to speak up and have their voices heard.

At Engen, I’ve witnessed encouraging progress in advancing gender equality — especially at the leadership level.

More women are stepping into decision-making roles, and that visibility truly makes a difference.

I’ve had countless women share how empowered they feel simply by seeing other women on leadership committees.

Much of this progress is thanks to our HR team, whose intentional efforts have helped drive meaningful change.

Finally, if you could meet yourself as a little girl, what would you tell her?

I would tell her that, even from the streets of Khayelitsha, she is destined to be a leader — and to hold on to that truth.

It’s okay not to have everything figured out; clarity comes with time.

There’s no such thing as a mistake, only opportunities to learn and grow.

Stay curious, embrace every learning experience, and remember that relationships matter—nurture them.

And, above all, be kind to yourself.