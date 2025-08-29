The value of taking it personally

Yes, you read correctly.

Author: Nomonde Keswa, strategy director at Delta Victor Bravo

We’ve been taught for decades ‘not to take things personally’ in various contexts – leadership, work, life, conflict, and even your mother’s advice on practically anything. Professionalism is often regarded as a compliment, and understandably so. Treating yourself and others with respect, being reliable, behaving ‘appropriately’, remaining calm and objective in conflict situations, keeping your personal and work life separate – the list is endless, and well-meaning. However, when detachment and dispassion start becoming proxies for professionalism, the world becomes infinitely duller, which is tragic.

As Adam Morgan writes in The Pirate Inside, 'If you look at people who we regard as highly successful, and the relationships they have with their work, their jobs or businesses, their challenges and what they demand of them – it's not a professional one, but a personal one'. Although this perspective may seem contrary to conventional wisdom, ‘taking it personally’ is one of the most critical qualities of a challenger mindset. When done with intention, it fosters depth, accountability, excellence, and meaning in our work. It’s how we create work that, dare I say, actually makes a difference.

In many ways, challenger brands take things personally when they set themselves up to break convention and change something fundamentally wrong with the categories they play in.

The power of personal conviction

Conviction is often perceived as easier when it involves your own brand or idea. For example, the founder of W Hotel started the chain to address all the pet peeves he had with hotels and their lack of wit, warmth, and character – and that’s exactly what he’s infused into the hotel industry.

While this is often the case, you don’t need to be the founder or owner of a business or brand to take it personally. It’s about making a conscious choice to believe that what you’re doing, whether small or big, makes a difference to the organisation and the mission that organisation is set up for. You may have heard the story of the Nasa janitor whose response to the question 'What do you do here?' was, “I’m here to put a man on the moon.” That’s it. Ultimately, it’s about caring deeply and simply giving a damn. This is not the soft and fluffy care that is often assumed, but a deliberate act of stewardship to sustain and nurture what matters, with high standards.

In my work in strategy consulting, I often switch between brands and categories daily. Some I am naturally excited about, and others require me to work harder at activating a personal sense of stewardship. Undoubtedly some of my best work has come from projects I genuinely believed in, and felt personally invested in. It’s simply not possible to convince someone of something you aren’t convinced of yourself. While I understand that not everything about our work will feel exhilarating and life changing, it is the power of personal conviction that allows us to dig deep, show up, and get things done.

Why should you care?

In a world where there’s so much competing for our time, resources, and attention, we need to engage in work and activities that feel personally important.

Firstly, when we produce work or perform any task without care, our personal identity is at stake. This is not about seeking external validation, but about taking pride in our thinking, our ideas, our output – no matter how big or insignificant we may perceive them to be.