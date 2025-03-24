Delta Victor Bravo appoints Khaya Dlanga as managing partner

Delta Victor Bravo (official partner to eatbigfish in Africa) is pleased to announce the appointment of Khaya Dlanga as Managing Partner. Dlanga will work alongside current managing partner Dhatchani Naidoo to co-lead the business, with a focus on business development. Naidoo will continue to drive delivery and deepen existing client relationships.

Khaya Dlanga, newly appointed managing partner at Delta Victor Bravo

Dlanga brings a rich and varied background across both agency and client-side roles. He began his career as a copywriter at The Jupiter Drawing Room and a creative planner at Metropolitan Republic, before stepping into marketing roles at Coca-Cola (as senior communications manager), Heineken (as marketing manager), and most recently, Rain, where he served as chief marketing officer.

He’s been behind some of the country’s most recognised brand and marketing work, including Share a Coke, Coca-Cola Rainbow and You Can’t Fake the Taste of Nando’s. His accolades include the Financial Mail New Broom Award in 2008, a finalist spot in the Sunday Times Alan Paton Prize for his first of five books ‘To Quote Myself’, multiple Coca-Cola Global Marketing Excellence Awards, Cannes Lions, and a Kantar BrandZ Most Innovative Brand award for Rain. But the one he’s proudest of? A Loerie Gold for Marketing Effectiveness. Most recently, Dlanga was invited to speak at the prestigious Global TED Conference in Vancouver, last month.

David Blyth, founder and CEO of Delta Victor Bravo, commented: "Khaya has that rare combination of left and right brain thinking as well as an exceptionally curious mind and an impressive writing talent. He will make a powerful addition to our team.”

On his new role, Dlanga said: “I’m excited to join Delta Victor Bravo at a time when bold thinking matters most. I look forward to helping our clients grow by applying a challenger mindset that drives innovation, moves people, and transforms business outcomes. Because the right strategy does not just sell product, it shifts culture.”



