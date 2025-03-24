Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Wetpaint AdvertisingHOT 102.7FMRed October TechnologiesLivingfactsThe Walt Disney Company AfricaJuta and CompanyWe Do DigitalBizcommunity.comJoe PublicTractor OutdoorHelmTopco MediaPrimedia Out-of-HomeBroad MediaPrimedia BroadcastingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media Marketing

    Delta Victor Bravo appoints Khaya Dlanga as managing partner

    Issued by Delta Victor Bravo
    6 May 2025
    6 May 2025
    Delta Victor Bravo (official partner to eatbigfish in Africa) is pleased to announce the appointment of Khaya Dlanga as Managing Partner. Dlanga will work alongside current managing partner Dhatchani Naidoo to co-lead the business, with a focus on business development. Naidoo will continue to drive delivery and deepen existing client relationships.
    Khaya Dlanga, newly appointed managing partner at Delta Victor Bravo
    Khaya Dlanga, newly appointed managing partner at Delta Victor Bravo

    Dlanga brings a rich and varied background across both agency and client-side roles. He began his career as a copywriter at The Jupiter Drawing Room and a creative planner at Metropolitan Republic, before stepping into marketing roles at Coca-Cola (as senior communications manager), Heineken (as marketing manager), and most recently, Rain, where he served as chief marketing officer.

    He’s been behind some of the country’s most recognised brand and marketing work, including Share a Coke, Coca-Cola Rainbow and You Can’t Fake the Taste of Nando’s. His accolades include the Financial Mail New Broom Award in 2008, a finalist spot in the Sunday Times Alan Paton Prize for his first of five books ‘To Quote Myself’, multiple Coca-Cola Global Marketing Excellence Awards, Cannes Lions, and a Kantar BrandZ Most Innovative Brand award for Rain. But the one he’s proudest of? A Loerie Gold for Marketing Effectiveness. Most recently, Dlanga was invited to speak at the prestigious Global TED Conference in Vancouver, last month.

    David Blyth, founder and CEO of Delta Victor Bravo, commented: "Khaya has that rare combination of left and right brain thinking as well as an exceptionally curious mind and an impressive writing talent. He will make a powerful addition to our team.”

    On his new role, Dlanga said: “I’m excited to join Delta Victor Bravo at a time when bold thinking matters most. I look forward to helping our clients grow by applying a challenger mindset that drives innovation, moves people, and transforms business outcomes. Because the right strategy does not just sell product, it shifts culture.”

    Read more: Khaya Dlanga, David Blyth, Dhatchani Naidoo
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Delta Victor Bravo
    Our purpose is to Build Good Business.
    We help ambitious businesses to grow through clear, practical & compelling strategy for customers, markets and people.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz