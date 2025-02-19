Delta Victor Bravo appoints Derek Bouwer as non-executive director

Delta Victor Bravo (official partner to eatbigfish in Africa) is pleased to announce the appointment of Derek Bouwer as non-executive director.

Derek brings a wealth of experience to the board role, having spent the last eight years consulting to and investing in a wide range of clients through his advisory business, Forge Advisory. Prior to this he led the TBWA Group in South Africa for seven years, successfully navigating the complexities of a dynamic industry. Before assuming the role of CEO, Derek spent several years in commercial leadership roles within the TBWA Group in South Africa after having qualified as a Chartered Accountant at EY in 1996.

His management and leadership capabilities, along with his commercial and financial expertise, makes him a valuable asset to Delta Victor Bravo’s leadership team as the company focuses on expanding the eatbigfish brand across Africa.

David Blyth, founder and CEO of Delta Victor Bravo, commented: "Derek understands our business well as he already provides us with invaluable service through his company, Forge Advisory. We have also worked closely together in previous roles and so have a very constructive relationship."

Regarding his new role, Derek Bouwer said: "I am thrilled to join Delta Victor Bravo during this exciting phase of growth. The company’s focus on driving meaningful business growth aligns perfectly with my passion for identifying and supporting business potential. I look forward to contributing to its continued success.”



