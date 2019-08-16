The natural leader you're overlooking: Why businesses need more moms

“Being a mom has made me a better businesswoman, and let’s face it, when you have little kids you stop stressing the little things, because you simply don’t have time to. I have always felt being a woman in business was an advantage, not a disadvantage, and being a mom even more so.”

Image source: Drazen Zigic from Freepik

I read this in Harvard Business Review, and I couldn’t agree more, especially when it comes to leadership.

Working mothers represent a new breed of leaders. Yes, you read it correctly. The women juggling diapers, deadlines, schoolwork and dinner duties have a secret weapon: a unique mix of talents that make them untapped powerhouses in the boardroom.

Today's rapidly evolving work requires a new era of thinking. We often underestimate how real-life experience can be applied in the working world. Transferable skills can be carried over from one role or experience to many other work-related scenarios.

As a working mom myself and having led many successful and multi-national teams, I have witnessed the direct impact a working mom has on a business. The productivity she drives and the different perspectives she brings to the boardroom table. Having had a look at the statistics, I am a bit worried.

Lack of support

According to the 2025 State of Motherhood survey by Motherly, a staggering 66% of mothers said that the cost and stress of childcare led them to consider leaving the workforce or reducing their hours. Younger moms, especially Gen Z, report even deeper challenges, including limited access to flexible schedules and paid leave, with Gen Z mothers 2.5× less likely to have position flexibility than millennials and half as likely to receive paid maternity leave.

Meanwhile, a 2024 Bankrate study shows the motherhood wage penalty is still widening. In 2024, full-time working mothers earned 35% less than fathers, which could translate into a lifetime loss of up to $600,000 over 30 years. I am sure the South African statistics would be a similar picture.

Furthermore, Gallup’s recent well-being data further confirms that working women, especially mothers, experience higher levels of stress and burnout compared to men. About 50% of working mothers report feeling the mental load intensely, versus 40% of men, reflecting the dual pressures of work and home life.

These figures reinforce that supporting mothers requires more than acknowledgement. Of course, realising the potential of working mothers entails more than simply appreciating their abilities. Companies must step up with helpful policies such as affordable childcare, flexible work schedules, and family leave alternatives.

So, why are working moms the leaders most businesses have been overlooking?

Here's a few real-life examples of transferable skills:

Empathetic navigators: Balancing family and professional responsibilities take skills, and empathy is one of them. Working mothers comprehend the complexities of different lives, need to negotiate multiple points of view, and bridge gaps between competing agendas. This qualifies them as master communicators and conflict resolution specialists, both of whom are highly skilled in developing cohesive, high-performing teams. Innovative problem solvers: Working mothers become innovative problem solvers when faced with daily challenges of managing a household. They hack their way through creating low-cost meals for picky eaters, making the budget work in increasing living costs and solving short notices schedule daycare and extramural activity changes. This resourcefulness and adaptability lead to innovative thinking and solutions to challenging business challenges. Master of several schedules: Do you find yourself juggling laundry, conference calls, and budget presentations? Working mothers are Olympic-level time management experts. They prioritise quickly, delegate with laser intensity, and achieve more productivity in a short period than most people do in an hour. Developing resilient teams: Raising children teaches valuable resilience and mind-managing skills. Working mothers learn to recover from setbacks, adjust to new circumstances, and persevere even when the going gets rough. Optimism, humour, and emotional maturity are contagious, resulting in teams that learn from their errors, flourish under pressure, and adopt a growth mindset to never give up.



One of my clients, a super ambitious and career-driven person, expressed she was worried about how she would “cope” with being a mother and achieve her goals when she was pregnant. Fast forward to two years later, she told me that becoming a mother made her better at what she was doing in her role – gave her different perspectives and that “urgent” had a new meaning… especially when compared to a baby who needs a bottle… right NOW!

Blending work + life

Real people with real-life experiences are what the working world requires.

Working mothers recognise the value of balancing job and family life. They embrace flexible hours, support family-friendly policies, and set a good example by prioritising well-being.

This fosters a work environment where social safety is evident; employees feel valued and supported, and with that sense of belonging, they understand their contribution to the team is meaningful, resulting in higher employee engagement and retention.

If leaders expect performance, they need to be vigilant in creating an environment where people can perform. Businesses benefit from investing in the well-being of working mothers because it leads to a happier, more productive, and innovative teams.

So, the next time you're looking for a leader, go beyond the obvious candidates. They're also found in real-life experiences of playrooms, kitchens, and school drop-off areas. And it is the mothers who face those challenges day after day who deserve to be considered.

You may be surprised to discover the value of skills coming from life experiences and community roles, you may not have expected.