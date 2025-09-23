Call for nominations to strengthen CET college councils

Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister Buti Manamela has invited nominations of qualified and suitable individuals to fill vacancies on Community Education and Training (CET) College Councils, in a move aimed at strengthening governance, accountability, and renewal in the sector.

The department published a notice for the call in the Government Gazette last week.

Manamela said this forms part of the backbone of the Post School Education and Training (Pset) system, and their councils must be credible, competent, and reflective of the aspirations of the communities they serve.

“This effort is part of the broader CET renewal strategy of aligning colleges with the District Development Model (DDM), strengthening teaching and learning, expanding access to literacy and skills, and making CET colleges central to local development,” Manamela said.

The Minister described CET colleges as “bridge of hope” for thousands of South Africans, especially out-of-school youth, adult learners, and communities seeking literacy, second-chance opportunities, and pathways to skills.

The department called for nominations of South Africans with experience in governance, community development, education and training, industry, labour, and civic organisations.

“We are looking for individuals who can provide strategic guidance, ensure financial oversight, and help link CET colleges to the economic and social development strategies of their districts and municipalities,” the Minister said.

He stressed that governance in CET colleges goes beyond oversight.

“It is about being custodians of hope, ensuring these institutions respond to the real needs of young people, women, workers, and communities who are determined to learn, upskill, and thrive.”

“As we work towards the opening of the 2026 academic year, we remain committed to supporting CET councils once appointed, ensuring that their role contributes to a stable, well-functioning, and transformative sector,” Manamela said.

Nomination should be made using the nomination form obtainable from the department’s website at www.dhet.gov.za or email az.vog.tehd@M.eluzdnawN, or az.vog.tehd@DL.enaleT.

Nomination forms must be accompanied by a comprehensive curriculum vitae. Details on the nomination process and deadlines are outlined in the Government Gazette.