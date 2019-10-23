Your team is smart. But are they emotionally intelligent?

We’ve been talking about emotional intelligence for a long time. It’s a common feature in leadership books, it’s unpacked in webinars and workshops, and it’s discussed on countless podcasts and panels.

Supplied image

In fact, EQ has been a central theme in leadership development programmes for years. Most managers have heard of it, many can define it, and some may even list it as a personal strength.

And yet, despite all this awareness, many teams still struggle.

Managers are under pressure, employees are disengaged, and collaboration often feels more like survival than synergy. The question is: why?

The answer is not that EQ doesn’t matter: it’s that it hasn’t been fully embedded in how we lead.

Most managers genuinely want to lead high-performing teams. They want to create environments where people thrive, contribute meaningfully, and grow. But too often, they’re missing a critical piece of the puzzle. That piece? Emotional intelligence.

Why EQ isn’t just “nice to have”

I remember working with a global team that had all the right skills. But despite a strong CV lineup, progress was slow. Opinions clashed, meetings felt tense, and people barely spoke up. It wasn’t the tools they lacked, it was an emotional connection.

EQ is the unseen force behind successful collaboration. It's what enables trust, psychological safety, stronger relationships, and higher performance. And unlike IQ, EQ isn’t fixed - you can actively develop it.

Research backs this up:

A 2024 report from Six Seconds found global EQ has declined for four years straight , putting teams at risk of burnout and disconnection.

, putting teams at risk of burnout and disconnection. Gallup data shows teams with emotionally intelligent managers are 4x less likely to lose talent .

. EQ is among the top skills prioritised by the World Economic Forum.

So, if your workplace feels flat or fragmented, it’s time to consider: do we feel like a team?

EQ in action: What makes high-performing teams tick

Gallup’s research into high-performing teams offers a roadmap: leaders matter, but so does team chemistry.

High EQ is at the heart of each key dimension:

Self-awareness & self-regulation: Emotionally aware individuals are better at managing stress and staying calm under pressure.

Emotionally aware individuals are better at managing stress and staying calm under pressure. Empathy: Empathetic teammates create spaces where people are seen and heard, a foundation for trust.

Empathetic teammates create spaces where people are seen and heard, a foundation for trust. Social skills & communication: EQ improves clarity, feedback conversations, and conflict resolution, all essential for cohesion.

Teams that harness EQ outperform by:

Speaking freely without fear Supporting each other through failure Adapting quickly to change Staying motivated, even on hard days



5 steps for building EQ-driven teams

To make this real, here’s how HR and people leaders can turn EQ from a nice idea into daily practice:

1. Educate leaders: Start with self-awareness

Begin with assessments or reflective tools: EQ isn’t always obvious. Gallup-based training, Genos tools, or Clifton Strengths-based EQ assessments help leaders understand their emotional triggers and blind spots.

2. Embed empathy in conversations

Meeting formats should intentionally include "check-ins": how are you really today? Active listening opens space for true connection and psychological safety.

3. Celebrate emotionally intelligent moments

When you see someone leading with emotional insight - pausing in tension, acknowledging emotion, facilitating inclusion - call it out. Recognition deepens the shift.

4. Design EQ-infused team rituals

Weekly team rituals centered around emotional intelligence, such as gratitude circles, reflection rounds, or "emotional temperature" check-ins, all reinforce EQ habits.

5. Coach through emotions, not just objectives

Performance discussions should include emotional well-being. Ask: "How did that meeting land with you emotionally?" Signal that processing feelings is part of high performance.

Last words

EQ is the difference between working together... and belonging together.

It’s the skill that turns groups into teams, tasks into shared purpose, and workplaces into communities.

Leaders who master emotional intelligence don’t just lead, they inspire, and we need more of that.