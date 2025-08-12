WomensMonth: 'Representation matters' says JDE Peet’s marketing lead, Hayley van Niekerk

A proud South African marketeer with over 15 years of experience in the FMCG space, Hayley van Niekerk has worked on some of the country’s most beloved brands, from Hansa Pilsener and Cadbury Dairy Milk to Jacobs & Douwe Egberts.

Hayley van Niekerk, marketing lead at JDE Peet’s. Image supplied

Currently, van Niekerk serves as marketing lead at JDE Peet’s for South Africa and export markets, with a recent expansion of her role to include the out-of-home business.

She has led the relaunch of Douwe Egberts in SA and earned recognition through global leadership programmes such as JDE RISE and the LAMEA Future Leaders Programme.

As we celebrate Women’s Month, we find out more about van Niekerk...

How and what inspired you to pursue a career in the FMCG industry?

I always knew I wanted to get into marketing, but the fast pace is what attracted me to FMCG. I love seeing how strategy and planning comes to life and how different branding and support can influence popularity and performance of a product.

Early on in my career at SAB, I also got to see first-hand how powerful brand storytelling can be. It's not just about selling a product; it’s about creating moments and memories.

That passion for consumer connection has stayed with me throughout my career, and it’s what keeps me motivated every day.

How do you define leadership, especially as a woman in your field?

For me, leadership is about providing clarity, consistency, and compassion. It’s about showing up for your team, creating a space where people feel safe to be bold, but always supported, and leading by example, especially under pressure.

As a woman, leadership also means challenging the status quo and making room for others at the table. Working on a global brand like Jacobs, I’ve learned how important it is to champion diverse perspectives and lead with purpose.

What do you believe are the key qualities of an effective leader, and how is being a woman an advantage and a disadvantage?

Empathy, resilience, and the ability to listen are key.

A great leader adapts, supports, and drives change with people at the centre.

Being a woman is a strength; we bring emotional intelligence, intuition, and often a more inclusive approach to leadership. The challenge, though, lies in outdated perceptions or unconscious bias that can still exist in corporate environments.

The key is to remain grounded and let results speak for themselves. I am very fortunate to work in an incredibly inclusive team where my opinion and contribution matters.

What changes would you like to see in how women are represented in leadership roles, especially in your industry?

We are fortunate in marketing that it is a function that generally has good female representation – however I’d love to see more women leading, not only in marketing, but across commercial and executive functions and doing so unapologetically.

Representation matters. We need to normalise different leadership styles and pathways, especially for women balancing family and career.

Flexible work models, mentorship and sponsorship are all part of that shift.

How do you create space for other women to rise within your organisation or community?

Whether it’s through informal chats or structured development programmes, I try to create platforms where women can be seen, heard, and stretched.

I believe in on-the-job coaching and mentoring - sharing knowledge, opening doors, and being honest about both wins and challenges.

I also advocate for balanced teams and make sure women’s voices are part of strategic decision-making, whether it's in brand positioning or broader business conversations.

What advice would you give to other women aspiring to succeed in your industry?

Trust your instincts, do the work, and speak up when you have something valuable to add to the conversation. Surround yourself with people who challenge you and uplift you.

And remember, it’s possible to lead with kindness and still drive impact. Don’t ever waiver on your values – stay true to who you are and what you stand for.

What does Women’s Month mean to you?

It’s a time to pause, honour the women who came before us, and recommit to lifting others around us. Women’s Month is both a celebration and a call to action, a reminder that while progress has been made, there’s still work to do, to build a more equal and inclusive world.