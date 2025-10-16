Tusker triumphs! Dentsu Kenya wins Gold and Grand Prix, redefining African creativity
The campaign, a vibrant fusion of culture, craft, and community, reimagined the iconic Tusker brand through a bold celebration of Kenyan identity stitched into every thread of the experience. “Stitched with Cheer” is more than a campaign; it’s a movement that honours the spirit of togetherness and the artistry of local expression.
“This win is not just for dentsu it’s for Kenya,” said Joel Rao, CEO Dentsu Kenya, “It’s proof that world-class creativity is thriving here, driven by bold ideas, cultural authenticity, and a new generation of innovators.”
A new era for Kenyan creativity
Over the past two decades, Kenya’s creative industry has undergone a radical transformation. Once dominated by traditional formats and multinational networks, the sector has evolved into a dynamic ecosystem of digitally native, youth-led, and globally ambitious agencies.
From the rise of social storytelling to tech-integrated brand experiences, Kenyan creatives are now shaping narratives that resonate far beyond borders. Dentsu Kenya’s win reflects this shift where innovation meets cultural intelligence, and craft meets impact.
Leading the charge
Dentsu Kenya’s success at The Loeries is not an isolated moment, it’s a signal of leadership. The agency is at the forefront of redefining what African creativity looks like on the global stage. With a commitment to purpose-driven work, collaborative craft, and audience-first storytelling, dentsu is setting new standards for excellence.
