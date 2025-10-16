Pepfar Bridge Plan gives South Africa's HIV/Aids efforts $115m boost

South Africa’s fight against HIV/Aids has received a boost with the USA government’s approval of the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (Pepfar) Bridge Plan (PBP) for South Africa to the value of $115m. The announcement was made by Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni at a post-Cabinet media briefing.

Earlier this year, the US government announced the freezing of global foreign aid funding, dealing a blow to funding that South Africa had been receiving to fight HIV/Aids.

“Cabinet welcomed the approval of the Pepfar Bridge Plan (PBP) for South Africa to the value of $115m for a period of six months from 1 October 2025 to 31 March 2026.

“The PBP is meant to ensure uninterrupted HIV service delivery in South Africa by supporting HIV/Aids service continuity and prioritising country-specific needs and life-saving impact.

“Cabinet expressed its appreciation to the government of the United States of America on its commitment to supporting and sustaining progress in the fight against HIV/Aids,” Ntshavheni said.

She emphasised that now, the responsibility is to ensure that government and the international community’s efforts to fight against the HIV/Aids pandemic are not “regressed and we can achieve our 0.1% by 2032 with a target of an HIV free society later in that period”.

Lenacapavir rollout

Furthermore, the minister updated the nation on the proposed rollout of the HIV prevention drug Lenacapavir, scheduled for release in March or April 2026.

“Lenacapavir is a revolutionary long-acting HIV prevention drug that offers protection for six months with just two annual doses.

"The initial rollout will focus on 23 high-incident districts across six provinces, targeting approximately 360 high-performing public clinics within these areas.

“The rollout will further bolster the government’s fight against HIV and AIDS and our goal of reducing new HIV infections to below 0.1% by 2032,” she added.

ARV smuggling

Turning to the discovery of antiretroviral (ARV) drugs and other prescription medications at the horrific bus crash scene at Makhado, Limpopo, the minister indicated that no documentation for medical cargo was found at the scene.

The crash, which took place near Makhado, claimed the lives of some 43 Zimbabwean and Malawian nationals, who were on their way back home from Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

“A full-scale investigation has been launched, and law enforcement agencies are also treating this accident as a potential case of pharmaceutical smuggling.

"The theft of prescription medicines – in particular ARVs – also undermines the fight (for) an HIV free region.”

The minister warned against the use of stolen medication and the impact it has on the entire region.

“People who are using this (stolen) medication, because they are not continuous, they are going to develop a resistance and thus create a problem for the fight against HIV.”

Cabinet further extended its condolences to the governments of Zimbabwe and Malawi.

“Cabinet further extended well wishes to the 48 injured people who remain in hospitals across the Vhembe District of Limpopo.

“Cabinet is saddened to note that this accident was unnecessary and preventable if road traffic regulations were adhered to and enforced.

"(Cabinet) has called on all road users, in particular public transport users, to obey the law by using only roadworthy vehicles, avoiding overloading of both passengers and luggage, and driving safely,” Ntshavheni said.