    China backs SA's HIV/Aids response with $3.49m grant

    China has pledged $3.49m to support HIV prevention services in South Africa over the next two years under a new partnership facilitated by UNAids.
    By Nellie Peyton
    20 Nov 2025
    A nurse draws a blood sample from a child for an HIV test at a clinic in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, South Africa, 12 March 2025. Image credit: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    South Africa, which has the world's largest population of people living with HIV, previously relied on the US for about 17% of its HIV budget — over $400m a year — before Washington slashed foreign aid early this year.

    Pretoria is now trying to plug the gap with domestic resources and support from other partners.

    The Chinese grant will go towards HIV prevention services for young people and people who inject drugs, as two of the groups at highest risk of HIV infection.

    "We are honoured to deepen our longstanding partnership with South Africa through this grant to support the country's HIV response," Chinese Ambassador Wu Peng said in a statement ahead of the G20 leaders' summit in Johannesburg.

    "In addition to this project, we stand ready to assist South Africa in establishing a sustainable HIV/Aids response system through policy dialogue, innovative drug supply, technology transfer, and capacity building."

    The Minister of Health, Aaron Motsoaledi, welcomed the support, saying it strengthened the country's HIV response.

    The announcement follows a 2024 cooperation agreement between China's development agency and UNAids, the United Nations agency focusing on the longstanding HIV/Aids pandemic.

    HIV/AIDS, United Nations, Department of Health, Aaron Motsoaledi, HIV/AIDS prevention, G20, UNAIDS, HIV prevention
    Source: Reuters

    About Nellie Peyton

    (Reporting by Nellie Peyton; editing by Mark Heinrich)
