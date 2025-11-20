Summer skincare tips for all skin types

Dr Maureen Allem shares expert advice on protecting and perfecting your summer glow.

As South Africans prepare for longer days and warmer weather, one thing is certain: the summer sun is both our best friend and our skin’s greatest challenge. Increased UV exposure, heat, humidity, and environmental stress can all take their toll, no matter your skin tone or type.

At Skin Renewal, the philosophy has always been simple yet profound: healthy, glowing skin is the result of individualised care, not a one-size-fits-all routine.

“When you understand your skin type and how it responds to the sun, you can protect, nourish and strengthen it through every season, especially summer,” says Dr Maureen Allem, founder and medical director at Skin Renewal.

Understanding your skin: The Fitzpatrick Scale

The Fitzpatrick Skin Type Scale is the global gold standard for understanding how different complexions respond to sunlight. From very fair to deep brown, each type requires a unique approach to sun care and seasonal maintenance.

Type I: Very fair skin that burns easily and rarely tans

Type II: Fair skin that may tan slightly but often burns

Type III: Medium or olive skin that tans gradually

Type IV: Light brown skin that tans easily, rarely burns

Type V: Brown skin that tans easily, almost never burns

Type VI: Deeply pigmented dark brown or black skin, very resistant to burning

Summer sun can leave its mark, especially on skin types prone to higher melanin activity. Uneven tone, dark spots, and post-inflammatory pigmentation often appear when heat and UV exposure overstimulate pigment cells. At Skin Renewal, we believe radiant skin is possible for every tone. Our multifunctional, medical-grade multifunctional topicals such as Tri-Peptide Brightening Complex, Radiance Cream and Brightening with Vitamin A go beyond brightening; they correct, calm, and restore. These powerful formulations target pigmentation at its source, support barrier repair, and reveal a luminous, even complexion.

Pair them with diligent sun protection and in-clinic treatments for results that glow with confidence, health, and balance; your skin, renewed.

1. Sun protection for every shade

Sun protection remains the most important skincare step for all skin tones. While fair skin (Types I–III) is more prone to visible sunburn, darker skin (Types IV–VI) can experience UV damage in the form of pigmentation, uneven tone, or premature ageing.

Choose a broad-spectrum SPF 50 that shields against UVA (ageing) and UVB (burning) rays and reapply every two hours when outdoors.

Fair to light skin: Opt for mineral sunscreens such as Heliocare 360 Mineral Tolerance Fluid or Lamelle Helase 50+, ideal for sensitive, reactive complexions.

Opt for mineral sunscreens such as Heliocare 360 Mineral Tolerance Fluid or Lamelle Helase 50+, ideal for sensitive, reactive complexions. Medium to deep tones: Look for sheer, oil-free options like Heliocare 360 Gel Oil-Free or Lamelle Urban Defence 50+, which protect without leaving a white cast.

“SPF is your skin’s most important daily investment,” says Dr Allem. “Even on cloudy days or when you’re indoors, UV light and blue light from screens contribute to cumulative skin damage.”

2. Hydration and barrier support

Summer heat can strip skin of moisture, leading to dullness and barrier disruption. Hydration helps restore balance and keeps skin resilient.

Lighter skin types: Use water-based moisturisers with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to calm and replenish.



Use water-based moisturisers with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to calm and replenish. Darker skin tones: Choose gel-cream or serum textures with ceramides and peptides for barrier support without congestion.

Here are some suggestions:

Skin Renewal Treatment Prep Cream (for the barrier support)



Skin Renewal Triple Ceramide Hydrating Complex



Skin Renewal HA Gel with Peptides

In-clinic treatments such as HydraTouch Facials and Chemical Peels at Skin Renewal offer intensive hydration and cellular renewal for all skin types.

3. Managing pigmentation and uneven tone

Hyperpigmentation is one of the most common summer concerns, particularly among Fitzpatrick Types IV–VI, where melanin activity is higher. Excess sun exposure and heat can lead to uneven tone and post-inflammatory marks.

Sun protection is the first line of defence, but corrective treatments can further help:

SkinCeuticals Discoloration Defense and Lamelle Correctives Brightening Serum target existing pigmentation.



Skin Renewal Products that can be used are our Brightening Cream AM, Brightening Cream with Vit A, and Radiance Cream.



For deeper skin tones, gentle Laser Genesis, Mesoglow, and Chemical Peels are safe, effective options for restoring even, radiant skin.

4. Exfoliate wisely

Over-exfoliation during summer can make skin more sensitive to sunlight.

Types I–II: Stick to mild enzyme or lactic acid exfoliants once or twice weekly.

Types III–VI: Use gentle mandelic acid or PHA-based products to renew safely without triggering hyperpigmentation.

For all skin types, we recommend the Skin Renewal Azelaic MediCleanse. Professional options like Radiance Peels or Microdermabrasion at Skin Renewal can be customised according to skin tone and sensitivity.

5. Lifestyle: Beauty from the inside out

Glowing summer skin begins with internal health. Hydrate adequately, prioritise sleep, and include antioxidant-rich foods such as berries, green tea, and leafy greens. Minimise sugar and alcohol, which contribute to inflammation and dehydration. At Skin Renewal, an integrative approach ensures every patient’s inner and outer wellness align. Treatments such as Immune Boosting and Skin Brightening IV infusions, nutritional assessments, and hormonal balance programmes complement topical skincare for lasting results.

6. Professional treatments for the season

If you’re unsure where to start, seek professional guidance. During summer, maintenance and protection are key. Recommended treatments include:

HydraTouch Facials for deep hydration



Laser Genesis for collagen stimulation



Mesoglow or PRP for radiance and rejuvenation



LED Therapy to reduce inflammation and promote healing

Each plan at Skin Renewal is tailored to your Fitzpatrick skin type, ensuring results that are safe, effective, and sustainable.

A final word

Healthy summer skin isn’t about perfection, it’s about protection, prevention, and personalised care. “Your skin remembers every moment in the sun, both the good and the harmful,” says Dr Allem. “Protect it, nourish it, and it will thank you for years to come.”



