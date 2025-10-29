Trending
Breast cancer awareness article
Pre-journey: Prevention and empowerment
Prevention begins with awareness and proactive health choices. Dr Allem emphasises the importance of regular screenings and self-checks, aligning with initiatives like ILoveBoobies and PinkDrive to expand access to care for underserved communities. At Health Renewal, risk assessment includes evaluating hormonal health, lifestyle factors, and genetic predispositions, with a focus on reducing exposure to xenoestrogens found in personal care products.
Nutritional optimisation plays a key role, with supplements such as vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids, and probiotics recommended for immune and hormonal balance, based on evidence of their safety and potential benefits. Immune boosting, oestrogen detox and skin health/skin brightening IV infusions for detoxification and immune support are also available to strengthen foundational health.
During treatment: Gentle care and symptom management
Cancer therapies can take a toll on the skin, energy levels, and emotional state. Skin Renewal offers oncology-safe skincare protocols that prioritise gentle, fragrance-free, and non-irritating products to manage sensitive, dry, or radiation-affected skin. Treatments such as hydrating facials, carboxytherapy, and PRP (platelet-rich plasma) can help maintain skin integrity and reduce treatment-related fatigue and inflammation.
At Skin Renewal, personalised wellness plans support patients through chemotherapy and radiation, with medically supervised supplementation and IV nutrient therapy to mitigate side effects like fatigue, neuropathy, and immune suppression, always under professional guidance to avoid interactions.
Post-treatment: Renewal and rejuvenation
After treatment, the focus shifts to healing, restoration, and reclaiming confidence. Skin Renewal offers advanced aesthetic solutions, including biostimulators (e.g. Profhilo, Revanesse, and Sculptra), dermal fillers, PRF, and radiofrequency treatments, to address common concerns for survivors, such as volume loss, skin laxity, and scarring. Non-invasive body contouring and cellulite treatments support a positive body image after treatment, while hair loss therapies aid in regrowth.
Emotionally, the journey is honoured through holistic programs that integrate sleep management, stress reduction, and gut restoration as pillars of long-term wellness. Dr Allem’s vision bridges aesthetics and medicine, ensuring that care is not only about survival but about thriving with vitality and self-assurance.
