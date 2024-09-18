The science behind Skin Renewal longevity: 2 decades of ageless skin

They say it takes 10,000 hours to become an expert, but mastery demands more. Some say 25,000. At Skin Renewal, we believe excellence in aesthetic medicine isn’t measured in hours alone, but in the quality of training, the depth of mentorship, and a relentless commitment to patient safety.

Our founder and medical director, Dr Maureen Allem, believes no injector should touch a needle until they’ve completed at least 500 hours of immersive, hands-on learning, observing, and assisting seasoned aesthetic doctors. This is where the real art is passed down: in the consult room, in the rhythm of decision-making, in the subtle nuances of botulinum toxin and dermal filler placement. It’s knowledge forged over decades, shared through mentorship, refined through repetition, and elevated by experience.

This is how we grow great injectors. This is why our patients are in the safest, most skilled hands.

This is the Skin Renewal difference.

It starts with science: Sound medical advancement over shortcuts

Twenty years of Skin Renewal Longevity wouldn’t have survived just pushing traditional skincare. There’s nothing wrong with it, but why not lean fully into the exciting efficacy of innovative medical aesthetics when the results speak for themselves? From treatment combining to a multi-modal approach, Skin Renewal always looks to how we can further up the ante, making skin, body, and health goals more successful.

However, the innate understanding Dr Maureen has always focused on in her work – the deep connection between internal health and external appearance – is how Skin Renewal treats patients with innovative medical aesthetics far more emotively than simply offering a clinical solution. Confidently feeling your best is as much a goal as technical brilliance; individualised skin strategies translate to enhancing rather than altering features. And of course, well-being trumps everything else.

Trust in treatment: What helps must heal

Skin that makes you feel more positive should also be restored to health; the Skin Renewal Difference is not a cosmetic one. Its treatments are there to heal skin, so it’s returned to prime condition and supported with challenges. It’s a simple concept, yet one which, once you understand, will give you the best insight into your skin ever. The Skin Renewal skin philosophy is that your face is merely a dashboard for your body and overall health. A breakout, dark mark (like melasma), or fine line appears, and it’s a sign that there’s something that needs to be remedied.

That’s where a comprehensive array of doctor-led treatments (from peels, lasers, resurfacing, injectables, as well as the recent innovation of PRF) step in, all carefully curated to therapy skin through innovation yet customised for your highly individual skin needs. You may, for instance, need a resurfacing skin peel to help calm inflammation and acne, and with that peel, a solution like a growth-factor, salmon DNA-rich serum (PDRN) complements post-treatment gains. Aiding with recovery and boosting hydration, the blending of PDRN with a chemical peel means you’ve turbo-charged your skin session with an add-on.

The power of more: Why size matters

From a simple yet cutting-edge practice founded in Dr Maureen’s home in 2005, Skin Renewal has grown extensively. Now, the only multinational aesthetics treatment clinic brand in South Africa has 20 state-of-the-art facilities available to patients, complete with leading medical doctors and skin therapists. Headed by a team of doctors, the difference at Skin Renewal has always been our doctor-led approach – extensive knowledge and ongoing training under the specialist eye of Dr Maureen means zero chance of stagnation.

Together with CEO Victor Synders, Dr Maureen is always finding opportunities to reach more South Africans, helping them successfully treat conditions pertinent to what our climate and skin tones need most. This extends to not only travelling the world and gaining the latest global insight, but also offering every patient Dr Maureen’s knowledge of the “multiplier effect,” as she calls it. This “add-on” philosophy has tactically changed the way Skin Renewal sees skin care, combining treatments rather than simply prescribing isolated therapies. In other words, the right recipe creates skin magic.

From world-class patient care to modern tech that means far less risk and downtime, treatment with Skin Renewal is about your skin’s health for beautiful longevity. Yes, it’s a complex science, but with an expert team of 25 doctors and 54 medical therapists throughout South Africa, the ethos at Skin Renewal is one that is as personal as the people we journey with. The next decade is no doubt going to be more technologically advanced than we can yet grasp, but our holistic means of treatment is always at the heart of sound diagnostic skin health. Here’s to your health, and many more wonderful years of it.



