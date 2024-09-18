Spring clean your complexion

The spring season brings with it all sorts of opportunities to turn over a new leaf and apply an 'out with the old, in with the new' approach to all sort of areas of your life – from your wardrobe and your home to your skin care, too. 'Tis the season to talk about peeling, the good kind!

At Skin Renewal, the start of September signals the start of superficial peel season; just the gap you need to get your skin summer-ready before the summer sun shows up in all its long-awaited glory. Whereas the winter months are for the more intense 'peeling like a snake' peels that come with a bit of downtime, the first month or two of spring are for the peels that you can pop in to slot into a lunch break and hop onto a video call, with the camera on, a couple of hours later.

What is a superficial chemical peel?

Ideal for maintenance or as an introductory treatment and the gentlest form of chemical peels, superficial peel treatments use mild acids such as AHA (alpha hydroxy acid) or glycolic acid, BHA (beta hydroxy acid) or salicylic acid, among others, to non-invasively remove only the outermost layer of the epidermis with minimal recovery time.

From soothing inflammation to treating the signs of ageing and sun damage, from reducing fine lines and wrinkles to addressing uneven skin tone and texture, superficial peels are safe for almost all skin types and tones but are not recommended for those with active skin infections, open wounds, or recent sunburns. Those with darker skins should also do their homework before booking a peel of any kind, as their skin type runs the risk of experiencing post-peel hypopigmentation.

To peel or not to peel?

The answer is a question of what your skin needs. We offer a wide range of options in the area of superficial peels, as well as alternatives such as microdermabrasion for those who don’t feel comfortable going the chemical peel route.

Azelaic peel

A low pH combination peel, containing azelaic acid, salicylic acid, lactic acid and arnica. The unique formulation ensures that all the main signs and symptoms of acne are targeted, namely oiliness, congestion, breakouts, PIH and inflammation.

Glutathione peel

The potent antioxidant properties of glutathione target pigmentation, dark spots, and uneven skin tone, revealing a more even, youthful glow, and reducing the appearance of medium to deep wrinkles.

MCCM Lifting peel

Made of lactic acid and DMAE, this peel moisturises and refreshes mature, dry skin, softening fine lines and rough texture. It also stimulates cell renewal and provides a lifting effect.

MCCM Flash peel

This gentle peel, consisting of lactic acid, allantoin, and agireline, is ideal for dry skin and upcoming events.

Pyruvic (20%) peel

Pyruvic acid addresses mature skin with fine lines and wrinkles, as well as scars and acne scars.

Glycolic peel 70% (for body)

As glycolic acid 70% is ideal for acne, rough texture and pigmentation on the body, this peel reduces the appearance of acne scars, deep lines and wrinkles, and photo-ageing,

What makes a superficial peel at Skin Renewal different?

The Skin Renewal approach, whatever your skin and body goals are, is always a holistic one. This means that a peel treatment is not just a peel. Depending on your concerns and goals, our doctors and medically trained therapists ensure that your time in the treatment room is well spent – incorporating add-ons such as laser genesis, one of four meso infusions (Vit C, HA, Brightening and clarifying) and serums (which can be combined with transdermal mesotherapy) to optimise patients’ results.

Some of the serums that can be included to your superficial peel treatment include HA serum, Growth Factor serum and the much buzzed about tranexamic acid, which is becoming much talked about within aesthetics circles given its versatility and efficacy; from reducing melanin production and treating hyperpigmentation to brightening skin while delivering on impressive anti-inflammatory promises.

The truth of the matter is, the only thing superficial about a superficial peel is the term for it. Making a spring peel – or a series of winter-through-to-spring peels – part of your skincare regime is a game-changer. To find out more about removing winter's damage and preparing your skin for the environmental factors that come with the summer months, pop into your nearest Skin Renewal branch or contact us.



