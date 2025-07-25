Navigate SA's ‘nature reserves of the sea’ with free MPA maps

Dr Bruce Mann and Dr Ryan Daly from the Oceanographic Research Institute in Durban have introduced easy-to-read maps of South Africa’s MPAs to help anglers and the public navigate these ‘nature reserves of the sea’.

“Despite recent interest in our MPAs – particularly as we build up to the celebration of MPA Day - many anglers, divers, skippers, and interested members of the public are still unsure of their exact locations and the permitted activities within them,” said Mann.

Daly explained that, although MPA boundaries and regulations are published in the Government Gazette, these documents are often hard to access and written in complex legal language.

“In our effort to improve understanding, we created simple maps of all South Africa’s coastal MPAs, which are free for anyone to access online.”

The maps indicate South Africa’s MPAs within 40 nautical miles of the coast. These maps, which are accessible via Google Earth, show the boundaries and zoning of each MPA using a colour-coded ‘traffic light’ system:

Red = No-fishing restricted zones



Orange = Pelagic game fishing zones (no bottom fishing)



Yellow = Catch-and-release zones



Green = Control zones allowing most recreational activities

Since each MPA has its specific regulations, the team has summarised the key rules in easy-to-read bullet points for each zone, accessible with a single click.

Additionally, these maps can be downloaded onto a cell phone or laptop. When the device’s location services are on, users can see exactly where they are in each MPA zone and what activities are permitted.

“We’re incredibly excited about the creation and launch of these maps in time for our annual MPA Day celebration,” commented Dr Judy Mann, founder of MPA Day, and the executive of strategic projects at The Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation.

“These will not only serve to increase awareness about the location and zonation of our MPAs, but also help people understand the regulations, proving beneficial for both anglers and conservation authorities.

"After all, the first step to compliance is knowledge, and these maps will help both resource users and conservation staff.”

All interested parties are encouraged to download these useful, free resources and share them with friends and colleagues.

Please note:

These maps are available free of charge, and there is no cost to download the KML file.



These maps are for informational purposes only and offer a simplified overview of the official gazetted regulations.



While every effort has been made to ensure their accuracy, they are not legally binding or defensible.

The maps can be found here.