Protecting penguins: New offshore regulations open for comment
The regulations introduce a risk-based system to prevent and reduce the harm that offshore ship-to-ship transfers, including bunkering, can cause to marine and coastal ecosystems.
"Since bunkering began in Algoa Bay in 2016, four oil spills have affected 260 endangered African Penguins and other marine life. The new rules include strict requirements for environmental management plans, wildlife monitoring and spill response to prevent further harm.
“Where impacts cannot be avoided, the regulations aim to minimise and remedy them. This is particularly important for areas such as Algoa Bay, home to the world’s largest breeding colonies of African Penguins,” the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment said on Friday, 27 June 2025.
These draft regulations are another step towards protecting marine life.
“The department is committed to ensuring that iconic species, such as the African Penguin, can thrive while supporting sustainable use of ocean resources.
“The regulations, issued under section 83(1) of the National Environmental Management: Integrated Coastal Management Act (Act No. 24 of 2008), follow the first draft published on 21 February 2025.
“They are the product of wide consultation with key partners, including the South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa), Transnet National Ports Authority, the Department of Transport, the South African National Parks and environmental MECs from the four coastal provinces,” the department said.
The department has urged all stakeholders to take part in this important process to help finalise regulations that both protect our environment and support a resilient ocean economy.
“Together, we can help secure a future for the African Penguin. The department invites written comments within 30 days of publication in the Government Gazette or a national newspaper, whichever is later.”
The draft regulations and supporting documents are available at www.dffe.gov.za/legislation/gazetted_notices or by email on request.
Comments can be submitted as advised below:
- Submit by hand: Deputy Director-General: Oceans and Coasts Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Attention: Lona Nondaka 2nd Floor, East Pier Building 2 East Pier Road, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town
- By post: Deputy Director-General: Oceans and Coasts, Attention: Lona Nondaka, PO Box 52126, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town, 8002
- By email: az.vog.effd@sgergnireknub
Source: SAnews.gov.za
