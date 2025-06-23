New dinosaur interpretation centre launches at Golden Gate Highlands

The Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretation Centre has officially opened at Golden Gate Highlands National Park in the Free State, unveiling a world-class cultural and scientific tourism facility set to boost local tourism and community development.

Source: Department of Tourism

The interactive centre offers visitors an innovative, creative and high-quality demonstration of scientific knowledge spanning palaeontology, archaeology and geology, while celebrating the indigenous BaSotho cultures of the region through immersive exhibitions.

"It is a joyous occasion for our country as we unveil this new, exciting cultural and scientific tourism product," says Patricia de Lille, Minister of Tourism.

“This facility is a wonderful addition to our diverse tourism offerings, and it will ensure repeat visits, keep visitors longer, and more importantly, help visitors spend more money in our captivating destinations," she adds.

Free public entry announced for visitors

To mark the launch, South African National Parks (SanParks) has announced that entry to the Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretive Centre will be free for all visitors until 30 September 2025. This offer extends to schools, tertiary students, communities adjacent to Golden Gate Highlands National Park and residents of the Thabo Mafutsenyane District Municipality.

Visitors will be required to present a valid identification document to qualify for entry.

Heritage, science and tourism development combined

The R120m development was a collaborative effort between the Department of Tourism and the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, funded through the European Union via National Treasury. It aims to preserve the region’s significant fossil wealth while creating new economic opportunities for communities in the Free State.

Unveiled under the theme “A Nation That Works for All – Unearthing Our Past, Building Our Future,” the facility features interactive exhibitions designed to engage visitors of all ages and deepen appreciation for South Africa’s unique fossil heritage.

“Our country is blessed with many natural resources. The rocks of Golden Gate Highlands are 200 million years old, and their fossils tell a unique story about Earth’s history.

"The South African fossil record is unique and provides evidence of the earliest single-celled life from 3.5 billion years ago, to the earliest four-legged fish to crawl out on land some 350 million years ago, to the deepest origins of mammals, dinosaurs, turtles, lizards, and of course our ancestors in the dawn of human culture," says De Lille.

Catalysing economic upliftment

The centre is expected to enhance the competitiveness of the Free State’s rural tourism economy. Developed under the Department’s Working for Tourism programme and in partnership with SANParks, the project aims to drive job creation, SMME development and youth employment in surrounding communities.

"Investment projects form part of the greater objectives of South Africa’s Tourism Sector Master Plan to stimulate demand, build and diversify the country’s tourism offerings.

"The construction of the Kgodumodumo Interpretation Centre is a strategic investment to support the long-term economic upliftment of the Free State province.

"We envision that this tourism facility will boost economic development, create employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for surrounding communities, and further attract investment and development,” De Lille says.

Skills development and community benefit

The project also incorporates a settled land claim that will see local communities benefit from operational activities and tourism-linked opportunities at the centre. During construction, 113 people from neighbouring communities were employed, with 90% receiving on-the-job skills training.

The facility includes paleontological offices, lecture halls, interactive exhibition areas, a curio and coffee shop, activity spaces for children, paved parking, a lookout point and upgraded bulk services.

Youth opportunities in heritage tourism

Coinciding with Youth Month, the launch event recognised 15 young people who recently completed the Department’s Tourist Guides Training programme, earning accredited qualifications in nature and culture guiding. These guides will now be employed in the areas around the Golden Gate Highlands National Park.

The centre supports SanParks’ Vision 2040 through the development of world-class science- and heritage-based attractions that serve both conservation and community upliftment objectives.

Local and international visitors are encouraged to 'Come find your joy' in South Africa, where ancient wonders meet modern marvels at the Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretation Centre.