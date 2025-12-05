How tourism SMMEs can make big bucks this December

As a Small, Medium, or Micro Enterprise (SMME), you are the backbone of South Africa's tourism sector. You’re the guesthouse owner with the amazing breakfast, the tour guide with the best stories, and the artisan with the unique crafts that bring visitors back year after year.

So, how do you make sure your business isn’t just surviving the rush, but truly thriving? Siya Mthethwa, chief strategy officer at South African Tourism.

Your online profile is your digital front door

Think about it, where does a modern holiday begin? Not in a travel agency, but on a screen. Today’s traveller starts their journey with a search, and increasingly, they're using AI tools like ChatGPT to plan their trips.

If your business isn’t easily found online with up-to-date information, you’re invisible. Worse, an AI tool might just “hallucinate” or make up incorrect details, leading to a disappointed visitor and a negative review. So, make sure you have an accurate, mobile-friendly web presence. If you don’t have a website, a Google Business Profile is a free and powerful essential.

Get the official stamp of approval

How does a tourist from Germany or a family from Johannesburg know they can trust your establishment before they’ve even arrived? Through official grading. The Tourism Grading Council of South Africa provides a “stamp of approval” that builds immediate trust. For SMMEs in smaller towns, villages, or townships, a Basic Quality Verification is a fantastic entry point. For more established businesses, accolades for being ‘family-friendly’ or a great ‘wedding venue’ can make you stand out.

Don’t let cost be a barrier. The Department of Tourism’s Grading Support Programme offers discounts of 80% to 90% for small businesses. When a traveller is choosing between two similar options, that official grading could be the very thing that makes them choose you.

Connect with the big players

Many of the bookings you will get this festive season come from connections made months ago with tour operators and travel buyers. To keep your pipeline full for next year, you need to go where the buyers are.

This is what SA Tourism’s major trade platforms, Meetings Africa and Africa's Travel Indaba, are all about. These events give SMMEs direct access to over 1,000 local and international buyers who book rooms and tours in bulk. If you can’t exhibit at these events, just attend as a visitor. It will help you understand the market, see what your competition is doing, and start building your network.

Your best market research is free

You don’t need a fortune to understand what your customers want. They are giving you free, real-time feedback every single day on platforms like Google, Booking.com, and TripAdvisor. So, set aside some time each week to read those reviews. What is the one thing everyone consistently praises? Do more of that! What are the recurring complaints?

Crucially, look back at last year’s festive season reviews. Were there common issues with overcrowding, slow service, or a lack of holiday cheer? Fix those problems before this year’s visitors arrive.

The future of tourism is local, authentic, and credible. By using these simple digital tools and market platforms, you can ensure this holiday period is truly profitable.



