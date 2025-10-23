VML's Birdwatching at The Loeries omnibus: Missed out? Catch up now!

Loeries Creative Week went by in its usual action-packed whirlwind. It was impossible to fit everything in. But, while you can’t catch up on all the action you missed, you can still tune in to the official podcast, VML Birdwatching at The Loeries.

Catch up on the VML Birdwatching at The Loeries podcasts (Image: Lesley Svenson © Bizcommunity)

This year’s edition was a zinger, packed with fascinating insights and honest revelations. Get streaming.

Episode 1: Insights from the jury presidents

From average work to digital innovation and the resurgence of live events, jury presidents share the trends they saw coming through in the work they judged and their (sometimes brutally honest) assessments.

Hear from Matthew Bull, global chief creative advisor at AB InBev and jury president for film, film craft, and integrated; Merlee Jayme, founder and chief creative officer of Jayme Headquarters, and jury president digital and digital craft; Mike Dubrick, chief creative officer and partner of Rethink and jury president OOH, PR, Live, chief creative officer and partner of Rethink; and Katja Thielen, co-founder and creative director of Together Design and jury president design.

Listen here.

Episode 2: The State of Retail

Pick n Pay recently appointed Halo and Second Rodeo as their new retail agencies. Loeries radio jury member and executive for brand, marketing and digital at Pick n Pay, Katherine Madley, explains what today’s retailers are looking for in their creative agencies, and the importance of strong agency-marketer relationships.

Listen here.

Episode 3: More than awards show

Loeries Creative week is about so much more than celebrating creativity in advertising – in the last three years, it’s injected R360m into the Mother City’s GDP.

This episode looks beyond the work to the greater impact of the event, with insights from City of Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, Kelvin Storie, chief commercial officer at Primedia, sponsors of the Mayor’s Brunch, and Loeries, CEO Preetesh Sewraj,

Listen here.

Episode 4: The real meaning of creativity

What does it mean to produce work that’s truly creative?

In this episode, industry heavyweights Gillian Rightford, founder of communication and management consultancy Adtherapy, and executive director, ACA, Luca Gallarelli group CEO of TBWA\South Africa and the Omnicom Group, and Sbu Sitole, co-founder and chief creative director of The Odd Number share their thoughts.

Listen here.

Episode 5: Building a country’s brand

Creative work has the power to shape perception, not only of brands, but of the country those brands call home. So how do we harness creative storytelling to bolster the reputation of our country?

Sithembile Ntombela, GM marketing, Brand SA, Thandiwe Mathibela, head of PR, South African Tourism and Sylvester Chauke, founder and CEO of DNA Brand Architects, share some ideas in this insightful episode.

Listen here.

Episode 6: Inspiring young people

This industry only has a future if young creatives get inspired and empowered to build one.

In this episode, Sibuyiselwe Nhlangwini from The Odd Number and chair of the Loeries Youth Committee talks about making it possible for young people to access the creative industry.

Red & Yellow's Jo Glanville Shein, creative communications school, and Mandy Paynter, relationship manager, talk about working with parents, teachers and high school students, and the importance of bursaries.

BA Visual Communications student Niel van der Merwe shares his personal experience.

Listen here.

Episode 7: Award-winning young creatives

This episode is all about looking to the future of the industry. Geir Wilson, middle-weight copywriter at Halo, talks about being part of a winning team at D&AD and going on to make a name for himself.

Emma Blomerus and Renee Pedegana, third-year BA Visual Communication students at Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, talk about the next generation of storytellers.

Darren Meltz, copywriting and strategy lecturer at Vega School and Deputy Chair of Awards and Competitions, discusses how young creatives are being prepared for the ever-changing industry.

Watch here.