VML Birdwatching at The Loeries | Episode 7: Meet the award winning young creatives

In this episode, we turn our focus to the young minds shaping the future of advertising — and the institutions nurturing their creativity.

We chat to Loeries Young Creative Award winner Geir Wilson, middle-weight copywriter at Halo, who shares his pride in the win and his journey from being part of a D&AD Award-winning team to earning individual recognition.

We also sit down with Red & Yellow Creative School of Business students Emma Blomerus and Renee Pedegana, both third-year BA Visual Communication students majoring in illustration, to hear their thoughts on creativity, learning, and what’s next for the next generation of storytellers.

Finally, we discuss the state of education with Darren Meltz, copywriting and strategy lecturer at Vega School and Deputy Chair of Awards and Competitions, who shares insights on how institutions are preparing young creatives for an ever-evolving industry.