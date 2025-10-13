South Africa
Loeries Creative Week
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Loeries Creative Week

Latest news | Galleries | www.loeries.com

VML Birdwatching at The Loeries | Episode 7: Meet the award winning young creatives

In this episode, we turn our focus to the young minds shaping the future of advertising — and the institutions nurturing their creativity.
Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
13 Oct 2025
13 Oct 2025
VML Birdwatching at The Loeries | Episode 7: Meet the award winning young creatives

We chat to Loeries Young Creative Award winner Geir Wilson, middle-weight copywriter at Halo, who shares his pride in the win and his journey from being part of a D&AD Award-winning team to earning individual recognition.

We also sit down with Red & Yellow Creative School of Business students Emma Blomerus and Renee Pedegana, both third-year BA Visual Communication students majoring in illustration, to hear their thoughts on creativity, learning, and what’s next for the next generation of storytellers.

Finally, we discuss the state of education with Darren Meltz, copywriting and strategy lecturer at Vega School and Deputy Chair of Awards and Competitions, who shares insights on how institutions are preparing young creatives for an ever-evolving industry.



For more:
Read more: advertising awards, podcast, Loeries, Creative Week, young creatives, youth, marketing and advertising, Karabo Ledwaba
Share this article
NextOptions

About Karabo Ledwaba

Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
TopicsNext
Related
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz