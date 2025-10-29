The Lead Creative: "More creative freedom, less money"

One of the big winners at this year's Bookmark Awards was TBWA\Hunt \Lascaris. In this episode of The Lead Creative, the agency's creatives, Carl Willoughby and Steph van Niekerk.

Van Niekerk, TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris' executive creative director and Creative Circle exco member and Willoughby, its chief creative officer and the Creative Circle chair, both agree that they would choose creative freedom over a big budget every time.

In fact, Willoughby says, "More creative freedom, less money, definitely. I'll just live in my car for the rest of my life."

This kicks off an interesting discussion around creativity, and what makes good work vs boring work, centring around some of the agency's winning Bookmark campaigns.

The conversation also revolves around young talent, what it takes to bring young talent into the industry, and are we doing enough once the youth are in the industry and how it is everyone's duty to make sure that we nurture them, as Willoughby also dons his Creative Circle hat.

Van Niekerk adds to this, saying it's a big part of their job to make people believe in themselves until they can believe in themselves. She says it is about teaching resilience and grit, and celebrating the joy of creating. "To keep people in the industry, you've got to keep them engaged."

The rise of creators and how the advertising industry competes not only with other agencies but with the world of digital and being entertained online is discussed.

While we all like to be entertained, the work must always be rooted in a product truth. Willoughby says the best advertisement entertains and is rooted in the product's truth.

From creativity to credibility on how brands are known to do brave work, and that the opposite is also true. But if the work not authentic no matter how good it is, it will not resonate.

City Lodge is a good example of a client that has stuck to their tone and done clever work. The client is also a great example of a long-term partnership between an agency and a brand. And this is what van Niekerk says allows for that trust. "All great creativity is actually a leap of faith."

The discussion continues about AI in agencies and in the work, and how costing models will need to adapt.

Last but not least, the country's performance at Cannes is discussed, and the lessons that Willoughby learnt as a jury member this year are discussed.

The podcast is hosted by The Lead Creative founder Mongezi Mtati and Bizcommunity's marketing and media co-editor, Danette Breitenbach.

