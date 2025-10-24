South Africa
    Sunday Times GenNext Awards winners, Nike the coolest brand

    Nike was crowned the Coolest Brand Overall in a retrospective look at the performance of brands over the last decade, with Apple and Samsung second and third place respectively at the Sunday Times GenNext Awards.
    24 Oct 2025
    The 21st edition of the annual Sunday Times GenNext Awards winners (Image supplied)
    The 21st edition of the annual Sunday Times GenNext Awards winners (Image supplied)

    The 21st edition of the Awards was held at The Empire Conference & Events Venue in Johannesburg on 23 October.

    This year’s results were compiled using data from the Sunday Times GenNext Coolest Brands reports published between 2015 and 2024, offering a decade-long view of youth sentiment.

    The research focused on the top five brands in each category, providing a comprehensive snapshot of evolving preferences among South Africans aged 8 to 30.

    In addition to being celebrated as the Overall Coolest Brand of the past decade, Nike was also named winner in three additional categories: Coolest Brand Slogan (“Just do it”), Coolest Clothing Brand, and Coolest Shoe/Footwear Brand.

    Winners in entertainment and celebrity categories of the 10-year retrospective include Metro FM (Coolest Radio Station), Siya Kolisi (Coolest local Sportsperson), and Black Coffee (Coolest Local DJ).

    Understanding SA's youth

    Lyndon Barends, MD of Strategic Partnerships and Events at Arena Holdings, says the 21 years of the Sunday Times GenNext Awards is cause to reflect on the journey of understanding and engaging with South Africa’s youth.

    'Their changing preferences have consistently guided marketers, brand managers, and product developers in shaping strategies that resonate with the next generation.

    "GenNext has become more than just a campaign - it’s a movement that empowers brands to stay relevant. Arena Holdings and the Sunday Times are proud to continue championing this initiative, and we look forward to the next chapter in this dynamic story."

    The Awards' survey is considered the leading barometer of what South Africa’s youth find on-trend and aspirational, delivering insights that are valued by brand management and advertising and marketing professionals alike.

    The Sunday Times GenNext supplement will be published in the Sunday Times on 26 October 2025.

    All the winners

    Category2025 Winners
    Coolest Overall BrandNike (Winner)
    Apple (2nd)
    Samsung (3rd)
    Coolest BankFNB
    Coolest Advertising MediumYouTube
    Coolest Birthday WishlistMoney
    Coolest Brand SloganJust do it' (Nike)
    Coolest Brand that Cares about my CommunityGift of the Givers
    Coolest Breakfast CerealKelloggs Corn Flakes
    Coolest Cell Phone BrandSamsung
    Coolest Cartoon ShowTom and Jerry
    Coolest Chewing GumTie: Orbit & Stimorol
    Coolest ChocolateTie: Bar One & Nestlé KitKat
    Coolest Clothing BrandNike
    Coolest Clothing StoreMr Price
    Coolest Cold DrinkCoca-Cola
    Coolest CollegeRosebank College
    Coolest CompanyApple
    Coolest ComputerSamsung
    Coolest Daily NewspaperDaily Sun
    Coolest Dairy DrinkNestlé Hot Chocolate
    Coolest DestinationGold Reef City
    Coolest Deodorant -MaleNivea Men
    Coolest Deodorant -FemalePlaygirl
    Coolest Domestic AirlineSAA (South African Airways)
    Coolest Energy DrinkRed Bull
    Coolest Fast Food PlaceMcDonald’s
    Coolest Feminine Hygiene ProductAlways
    Coolest Food Delivery AppUber Eats
    Coolest Grocery StoreWoolworths Food
    Coolest Hair Care ProductDark & Lovely
    Coolest Hot BeverageMILO
    Coolest HotelProtea Hotels
    Coolest Ice CreamMagnum
    Coolest Kids TV ChannelCartoon Network
    Coolest Local Entertainment PlaceTie: Gold Reef City & Sun City
    Coolest Make-up BrandAvon
    Coolest Motor VehicleMercedes-Benz
    Coolest Radio StationMetro FM
    Coolest Restaurant/Eat out PlaceSpur
    Coolest Shoe/Footwear BrandNike
    Coolest Local SportspersonSiya Kolisi
    Coolest Petrol StationEngen
    Coolest Coffee ShopMugg & Bean
    Coolest Insurance CompanyOld Mutual
    Coolest Local DJBlack Coffee
    Coolest Loyalty ProgrammeShoprite Xtra Savings
    Coolest Online InfluencerSomizi Mhlongo
    Coolest Public TransportUber
    Coolest Shopping MallMall of Africa
    Coolest Skincare ProductNivea
    Coolest SnackDoritos
    Coolest Soap BarDove
    Coolest Social Media PlatformWhatsApp
    Coolest Specialist Health, Beauty & Accessory StoreClicks
    Coolest Stationery StoreCNA
    Coolest Streaming PlatformNetflix
    Coolest SweetTie: Jelly Tots & Pin Pop
    Coolest Telecoms ProviderVodacom
    Coolest Tinned FoodKOO
    Coolest ToothpasteColgate
    Coolest Toy StoreToys R Us
    Coolest TV ChannelTRACE Urban
    Coolest UniversityUniversity of Cape Town
    Coolest Weekly NewspaperSunday Times

