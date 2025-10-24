Sunday Times GenNext Awards winners, Nike the coolest brand

Nike was crowned the Coolest Brand Overall in a retrospective look at the performance of brands over the last decade, with Apple and Samsung second and third place respectively at the Sunday Times GenNext Awards.

The 21st edition of the annual Sunday Times GenNext Awards winners (Image supplied)

The 21st edition of the Awards was held at The Empire Conference & Events Venue in Johannesburg on 23 October.

This year’s results were compiled using data from the Sunday Times GenNext Coolest Brands reports published between 2015 and 2024, offering a decade-long view of youth sentiment.

The research focused on the top five brands in each category, providing a comprehensive snapshot of evolving preferences among South Africans aged 8 to 30.

In addition to being celebrated as the Overall Coolest Brand of the past decade, Nike was also named winner in three additional categories: Coolest Brand Slogan (“Just do it”), Coolest Clothing Brand, and Coolest Shoe/Footwear Brand.

Winners in entertainment and celebrity categories of the 10-year retrospective include Metro FM (Coolest Radio Station), Siya Kolisi (Coolest local Sportsperson), and Black Coffee (Coolest Local DJ).

Understanding SA's youth

Lyndon Barends, MD of Strategic Partnerships and Events at Arena Holdings, says the 21 years of the Sunday Times GenNext Awards is cause to reflect on the journey of understanding and engaging with South Africa’s youth.

'Their changing preferences have consistently guided marketers, brand managers, and product developers in shaping strategies that resonate with the next generation.

"GenNext has become more than just a campaign - it’s a movement that empowers brands to stay relevant. Arena Holdings and the Sunday Times are proud to continue championing this initiative, and we look forward to the next chapter in this dynamic story."

The Awards' survey is considered the leading barometer of what South Africa’s youth find on-trend and aspirational, delivering insights that are valued by brand management and advertising and marketing professionals alike.

The Sunday Times GenNext supplement will be published in the Sunday Times on 26 October 2025.

All the winners