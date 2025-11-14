South Africa
Logistics Transport
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comTakealot Fulfilment SolutionsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    New digital licensing system set to transform Gauteng’s public transport sector

    Gauteng’s public transport sector is set for a major overhaul with the introduction of a new technology-driven operating licensing system, which promises to streamline applications, enhance data integrity, and improve service delivery across all transport modes.
    14 Nov 2025
    14 Nov 2025
    Image source: Mirko Vitali –
    Image source: Mirko Vitali – 123RF.com

    Announcing the development, Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, described the system as a “game-changer” that will modernise the province’s public transport regulation framework and eliminate long-standing inefficiencies in the licensing process.

    Sustainable solutions

    The initiative forms part of the work of the Gauteng Public Transport Crisis Committee, established in January 2025 to address the province’s persistent operating licence backlog.

    The committee, established and chaired by Diale-Tlabela, works with the minibus taxi industry, represented by the Gauteng National Taxi Alliance (GNTA) and the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) Gauteng, alongside the Gauteng Provincial Regulatory Entity (GPRE), to find sustainable solutions to the backlog crisis.

    Since its formation, the committee’s scope has expanded to include all affected public transport modes, including e-hailing, scholar transport, bus, and metered taxi operators, reflecting a fully integrated approach to public transport regulation.

    “The department is confident that the new, technology-driven operating licensing system will be a game-changer for Gauteng’s public transport sector, streamlining applications, strengthening data integrity, and improving service delivery for all,” Diale-Tlabela said.

    According to the MEC, from September 2025 to date, a total of 354 operating licences have been issued, 5,049 applications approved, and 2,247 cases sent for adjudication.

    “This process has taken time, but it has also fostered a shared understanding that all operators exist for the same purpose, face similar challenges, and must work together for the greater good of the public transport system,” Diale-Tlabela said.

    System clean-up

    Diale-Tlabela emphasised that verifying each application and cleaning up the existing public transport database has helped identify the root causes of the backlog, while minimising disputes and potential conflicts within the sector.

    The new provincial licensing system will purify public transport data by removing duplications, fraudulent entries, and outdated records.

    “Once completed, the operating licences, routes, and operators will be recorded accurately, transparently, and digitally, enabling better law enforcement on high-risk routes and reducing operator disputes,” she said.

    The MEC noted that the crisis committee, which brings together all transport operators, law enforcement agencies, municipal representatives, and departmental officials, is making remarkable progress in verifying what constitutes old and current backlogs across all modes.

    As part of its broader reform agenda, the committee has also advocated for the finalisation of the amended Land Transport legislation and the new e-hailing regulations, promulgated by the Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, on 12 September 2025.

    Diale-Tlabela said the provincial regulations are now being developed to support the effective implementation of these reforms.

    Read more: operating license, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz