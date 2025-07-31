Gauteng initiative to support small auto businesses launching soon

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, is set to launch the Merchant Development Programme, which aims to address barriers to entry into the automotive industry.

This is an initiative championed by g-FleeT Management, a trading entity of the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport, in partnership with WesBank and the Automotive Industry Development Centre (AIDC).

It aims to address barriers to entry into the automotive sector by empowering small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) to become sustainable suppliers of fleet maintenance services.

The programme targets merchants in townships, informal settlements, and hostels (TISH) areas with onboarding, training and accreditation and integrates them into the government supply chain,” said the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport.

Thursday’s launch will take place at Chamdor Automotive Hub, 1 Jacobs Street, Krugersdorp.

Members of the Portfolio Committee on Transport and Logistics, the Mayoral Committee on Transport, will be in attendance together with the Chief Executive Officers from AIDC, WesBank and g-FleeT Management.