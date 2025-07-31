South Africa
    Gauteng initiative to support small auto businesses launching soon

    Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, is set to launch the Merchant Development Programme, which aims to address barriers to entry into the automotive industry.
    31 Jul 2025
    31 Jul 2025
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    This is an initiative championed by g-FleeT Management, a trading entity of the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport, in partnership with WesBank and the Automotive Industry Development Centre (AIDC).

    It aims to address barriers to entry into the automotive sector by empowering small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) to become sustainable suppliers of fleet maintenance services.

    The programme targets merchants in townships, informal settlements, and hostels (TISH) areas with onboarding, training and accreditation and integrates them into the government supply chain,” said the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport.

    Thursday’s launch will take place at Chamdor Automotive Hub, 1 Jacobs Street, Krugersdorp.

    Members of the Portfolio Committee on Transport and Logistics, the Mayoral Committee on Transport, will be in attendance together with the Chief Executive Officers from AIDC, WesBank and g-FleeT Management.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
