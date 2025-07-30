South Africa
Entrepreneurship Funding
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

SME South AfricaFalse Bay CollegeEdge GrowthOld Mutual SMEgoMedia24The Publicity WorkshopLulaBusiness Partners LimitedNSBC.AfricaSAICAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    SA startup Altera raises R29m for donor cell platform

    South African biotech startup Altera Biosciences has raised R29m in pre-seed funding to advance its work on a universal donor cell platform, a breakthrough that could revolutionise treatments for organ rejection, cancer, and diabetes.
    30 Jul 2025
    30 Jul 2025
    Alexandra Miszewski | image supplied
    Alexandra Miszewski | image supplied

    The raise, led by OneBio Venture Studio and E Squared Investments, is among the largest of its kind in the country and marks a milestone for Africa’s nascent cell and gene therapy industry.

    Founded by Alexandra Miszewski and Professor Michael Pepper, Altera aims to become Africa’s first dedicated cell and gene therapy company, targeting global health challenges through gene-silencing technology that eliminates immune rejection in transplants.

    “By removing the identity markers on donor cells that trigger immune responses, we’re developing off-the-shelf therapies that can work across genetically diverse populations,” said Miszewski. “This could dramatically improve access and outcomes in transplant medicine and beyond.”

    Miszewski is an Allan Gray Orbis Foundation Fellow with a track record in biotech ventures, including Regenesis Vet and Novita Biotechnology.

    She is joined by Professor Pepper, director of the Institute for Cellular and Molecular Medicine at the University of Pretoria and a leading immunology researcher.

    Professor Pepper said Africa’s genetic diversity made it an ideal testbed for scalable therapies. “We are building from a globally inclusive foundation, which gives our platform broader relevance. Our work starts here, but it’s designed for the world.”

    The company has not yet disclosed which conditions it will target first, citing strategic and IP considerations.

    The deal is being hailed as a turning point for Africa’s biotech sector, with investors increasingly backing the continent’s scientific potential.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz