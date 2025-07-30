SA startup Altera raises R29m for donor cell platform

South African biotech startup Altera Biosciences has raised R29m in pre-seed funding to advance its work on a universal donor cell platform, a breakthrough that could revolutionise treatments for organ rejection, cancer, and diabetes.

Alexandra Miszewski | image supplied

The raise, led by OneBio Venture Studio and E Squared Investments, is among the largest of its kind in the country and marks a milestone for Africa’s nascent cell and gene therapy industry.

Founded by Alexandra Miszewski and Professor Michael Pepper, Altera aims to become Africa’s first dedicated cell and gene therapy company, targeting global health challenges through gene-silencing technology that eliminates immune rejection in transplants.

“By removing the identity markers on donor cells that trigger immune responses, we’re developing off-the-shelf therapies that can work across genetically diverse populations,” said Miszewski. “This could dramatically improve access and outcomes in transplant medicine and beyond.”

Miszewski is an Allan Gray Orbis Foundation Fellow with a track record in biotech ventures, including Regenesis Vet and Novita Biotechnology.

She is joined by Professor Pepper, director of the Institute for Cellular and Molecular Medicine at the University of Pretoria and a leading immunology researcher.

Professor Pepper said Africa’s genetic diversity made it an ideal testbed for scalable therapies. “We are building from a globally inclusive foundation, which gives our platform broader relevance. Our work starts here, but it’s designed for the world.”

The company has not yet disclosed which conditions it will target first, citing strategic and IP considerations.

The deal is being hailed as a turning point for Africa’s biotech sector, with investors increasingly backing the continent’s scientific potential.