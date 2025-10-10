Cape Town pitch event to deploy R25m in early-stage startup capital

African founders have the chance to secure part of R25m in early-stage funding, with applications now open for exclusive pitch sessions taking place in Cape Town this November.

Alexandria Procter | image supplied

The initiative, led by entrepreneur and investor Alexandria Procter in partnership with a group of early-stage investors, aims to identify and back Africa’s next generation of standout startups.

Founders operating at the pre-seed, seed, or Series A stages will have 10 minutes to pitch their businesses for a share of the R25m funding pool.

“Africa’s founders are some of the most resourceful and driven people in the world,” said Procter.

“They’re building solutions that matter and products that solve real problems in their own communities. We want to back that energy and help connect it to global capital.”

What investors are looking for

Procter said the selection team will focus on talent, timing, and traction. Startups demonstrating growing user adoption, clear customer obsession, and distinctive “product love” will stand out, while pre-revenue ventures with strong teams and compelling concepts will also be considered.

The evaluation will also weigh adaptability and market positioning, favouring founders who can respond effectively to shifting market, technology, and policy dynamics. Investors will prioritise companies solving African or frontier-market challenges with scalable potential across the continent.

“Not every great African company needs to go global,” Procter added. “There’s enormous value in businesses that scale across emerging markets and deliver real social impact.”

Operational discipline will be another key factor, including clean cap tables, clear IP ownership, and evidence of capital efficiency.

Ticket sizes and focus sectors

Investment ticket sizes will range from R1m to R10m, depending on each startup’s stage and traction.

Priority sectors include fintech, SaaS, climate and energy innovation, mobility, digital infrastructure, and other technology-driven platforms accelerating Africa’s digital transformation. For this round, healthtech and agtech ventures will not be prioritised.

Applications now open

Founders interested in applying can submit entries via alexandriaprocter.com/pharos-of-alexandria-ventures before 17 October 2025. Shortlisted startups will be invited to pitch in person in Cape Town in November.