South Africa
Entrepreneurship Funding
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

The Innovator TrustEdge GrowthShaperBizcommunity.comSME South AfricaOnPoint PRSAICAThe Noise FactoryHeineken BeveragesBusiness Partners LimitedEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    SA beverage disruptor Pura lands R260m for global expansion

    The Pura Beverage Company, headquartered in the UK and South Africa, has secured a R260 million investment from a global investment firm to accelerate international growth and expand its product portfolio. The funding will support market penetration, marketing initiatives and product listings, with a strong focus on the United States and other international markets.
    29 Sep 2025
    29 Sep 2025
    Sean Smuts, Global CFO (left) and Justin Hawkins, MD South Africa (right) | image supplied
    Sean Smuts, Global CFO (left) and Justin Hawkins, MD South Africa (right) | image supplied

    Pura entered the market in 2017 with a focus on natural, low-sugar and preservative-free sodas. The company positioned itself ahead of health and wellness trends in the non-alcoholic beverage sector, which was valued at $1.46tn in 2023 and is forecast to reach $2.1tn by 2030, according to Grand View Research.

    CEO Greig Jansen said the brand was well placed to meet changing consumer preferences: “Consumers are becoming disillusioned with zero sugar products that rely on synthetic sweeteners or sugar substitutes. They want the real thing, but less of it. Pura Beverages is here to deliver on that demand.”

    A spokesperson for the investment firm said the funding forms part of a $2bn portfolio and described Pura as a brand positioned to lead the next soda revolution. The capital injection will enable the company to expand distribution, attract senior talent and increase visibility in key international territories.

    “Securing this investment is more than a business milestone; it’s a powerful endorsement of our brand, product, and the global opportunity ahead,” added Jansen. “With this investment, we now have the ability to attract top talent and build a dream team that will continue to deliver on our growing ambitions.”

    Beyond growth, Pura remains focused on sustainability. The company is a certified sustainable business, prioritising environmentally responsible packaging and ingredient sourcing.

    Pura Soda is currently available across Southern Africa and the USA, with select listings in the Middle East. The new funding will strengthen global distribution networks, broaden the product range and support brand-building initiatives in competitive international markets.

    Read more: funding, investments, soft drinks, soda, Greig Jansen, Pura Beverage Company, Pura
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz