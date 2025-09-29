SA beverage disruptor Pura lands R260m for global expansion

The Pura Beverage Company, headquartered in the UK and South Africa, has secured a R260 million investment from a global investment firm to accelerate international growth and expand its product portfolio. The funding will support market penetration, marketing initiatives and product listings, with a strong focus on the United States and other international markets.

Sean Smuts, Global CFO (left) and Justin Hawkins, MD South Africa (right) | image supplied

Pura entered the market in 2017 with a focus on natural, low-sugar and preservative-free sodas. The company positioned itself ahead of health and wellness trends in the non-alcoholic beverage sector, which was valued at $1.46tn in 2023 and is forecast to reach $2.1tn by 2030, according to Grand View Research.

CEO Greig Jansen said the brand was well placed to meet changing consumer preferences: “Consumers are becoming disillusioned with zero sugar products that rely on synthetic sweeteners or sugar substitutes. They want the real thing, but less of it. Pura Beverages is here to deliver on that demand.”

A spokesperson for the investment firm said the funding forms part of a $2bn portfolio and described Pura as a brand positioned to lead the next soda revolution. The capital injection will enable the company to expand distribution, attract senior talent and increase visibility in key international territories.

“Securing this investment is more than a business milestone; it’s a powerful endorsement of our brand, product, and the global opportunity ahead,” added Jansen. “With this investment, we now have the ability to attract top talent and build a dream team that will continue to deliver on our growing ambitions.”

Beyond growth, Pura remains focused on sustainability. The company is a certified sustainable business, prioritising environmentally responsible packaging and ingredient sourcing.

Pura Soda is currently available across Southern Africa and the USA, with select listings in the Middle East. The new funding will strengthen global distribution networks, broaden the product range and support brand-building initiatives in competitive international markets.