Vodacom announces major R500m investment in Limpopo

Vodacom Limpopo has announced an investment exceeding R500m in network infrastructure for the current financial year (FY26), marking a major step in its ongoing effort to expand connectivity and promote digital inclusion across the province.

Building on last year’s R414m investment, the new spend brings Vodacom’s total investment in Limpopo’s radio and transmission infrastructure to R3.1bn over seven years.

“By investing in advanced network infrastructure and affordable digital solutions, we’re laying the foundation for a more inclusive digital future,” said Lynn Benjamin, managing executive for Vodacom Limpopo.

Expanding 4G and 5G coverage

Of the total investment, R312m is allocated to radio network rollout, with a further R346m planned for next year. Another R194.2m will go towards transmission infrastructure to improve coverage and network capacity.

Vodacom’s ongoing rollout of 4G and 5G technology will extend to both urban centres and deep rural areas, bringing high-speed connectivity to underserved regions including Polokwane, Makhado, Thohoyandou, Ba-Phalaborwa, and Greater Tzaneen.

Supporting rural communities and local enterprise

The region will also deploy new sites in remote areas such as Giyani, Malamulele, and Musina, connecting previously unserved communities.

Vodacom has allocated R40.3m to support small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) between FY24 and FY26, reinforcing its contribution to local economic growth and job creation.

Driving affordable access and device migration

Vodacom continues to drive smartphone adoption through its EasyToOwn product, allowing customers to purchase smartphones for R6.50 per day using airtime. Since its 2023 launch, EasyToOwn has grown by 113%, reflecting growing demand for digital inclusion.

As part of its Mandela Day initiatives, Vodacom also offered 4G smartphones to 2G customers for R67 (retail value R700), further bridging the digital divide.

In addition, average data bundle prices have dropped 30% over the past year, supported by a personalised offers platform that has seen an 11% year-on-year increase in customer usage.

“Our ongoing commitment to digital inclusion is about more than technology, it’s about empowering people, fostering growth, and building a province where no one is left behind,” Benjamin concluded.