SA-born Pura Beverages secures major global investment

The Pura Beverage Company, founded in South Africa and now headquartered in the UK, has secured a major investment from a global investment firm to accelerate its expansion.

Greig Jansen, founder of the Pura Beverage Company | image supplied

The funding will boost Pura’s international footprint, cementing its position as a challenger brand in the $1.4tn global non-alcoholic beverage market. The capital injection comes as demand grows worldwide for healthier, low-sugar drinks.

Founded in 2017, Pura anticipated the shift towards health and wellness well before sugar reduction became mainstream. Its range of natural, preservative-free drinks has since disrupted traditional soda categories in South Africa, the US and other global markets.

“In the past 12 months in the US alone, sales of beverages with 100% natural cane sugar have grown by more than 50% to over $600m. Consumers want real sugar, but less of it. Pura is here to deliver on that demand,” said Greig Jansen, CEO of Pura Beverages.

The undisclosed investment forms part of the firm’s $2bn portfolio, with Pura positioned as a future leader in the next soda revolution. The funding will be used to expand distribution in the US, deepen retailer partnerships in key markets, build brand awareness and scale up operations.

Earlier this year, Pura was recognised with the Global Excellence in Beverage Innovation Award from Global Brands Magazine, adding credibility to its growth ambitions.

“Securing this investment and award is more than a milestone – it’s an endorsement of our product, brand and the opportunity ahead,” Jansen added. “We now have the ability to attract top talent and build a dream team to deliver on our growing ambitions.”

Pura Soda is currently available at leading retailers across Southern Africa and the US, with select listings in the Middle East. The company also holds sustainability certification, with a focus on environmentally responsible packaging and ingredients.