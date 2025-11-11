South Africa
    Baic launches locally built B30 SUV in South Africa

    BAIC South Africa has expanded its model range with the introduction of the new B30 SUV, assembled at the company’s Coega plant in Gqeberha.
    11 Nov 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The B30 joins the B40 Plus and X55 Plus on the production line at Baic’s R11bn assembly facility, developed in partnership with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC). The model’s local assembly supports job creation, skills development, and the company’s growing export ambitions within Africa.

    Range and pricing

    The B30 line-up starts at R519,000 for the 1.5T Elite Adventure and extends to R689,900 for the hybrid AWD Premium Adventure. Four models are available, all featuring a seven-speed dual-clutch or dual hybrid transmission.

    • B30 Elite Adventure — 1.5T Petrol • 7DCT • FWD — R519,000
    • B30 Premium Adventure— 1.5T Petrol • 7DCT • FWD — R549,900
    • B30 Elite Adventure HEV — 1.5T Hybrid • DHT • FWD — R639,900
    • B30 Premium Adventure HEV AWD — 1.5T Hybrid • DHT • AWD — R689,900

    Features and technology

    Standard equipment across the range includes LED lighting, digital instrumentation, dual-zone climate control, 18-inch alloys, and BAIC’s driver-assistance suite.

    Inside, the B30 features a 14.6-inch infotainment display, 10.25-inch digital cluster, and connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

    The hybrid variants are powered by Baic's Magic Core Hybrid System, combining petrol and electric power for up to 301kW and a driving range of 1,000 km. Fuel consumption is listed at 5.85L/100km.

    Powertrain and capability

    The B30 petrol models produce 138kW and 305Nm from a 1.5L turbocharged engine. Hybrid versions deliver up to 685Nm of torque and feature an all-wheel-drive system with selectable terrain modes, including Mud, Sand, Wading, and Snow.

    Ground clearance of 215mm and approach/departure angles of 25°/30° are aimed at balancing urban and off-road use.

    Local commitment

    The B30’s addition strengthens Baic's footprint in South Africa, where the Coega facility serves as a hub for regional production and exports. The company says localisation will enhance after-sales support and supply-chain resilience as it grows its presence in the domestic SUV segment.

