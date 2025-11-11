Levi's x Kiko Kostadinov collection reinvents denim for the avant-garde enthusiast

The Levi’s x Kiko Kostadinov men’s collection centers on the use of denim in unexpected and expressive ways, paying close attention to the cultural history of contemporary American culture.

Particular inspiration is drawn from the role of denim in artistic communities throughout the 20th century and the juxtapositions this material created as the worlds of art and society collided.

Sturdy and adaptable, denim became the de facto second skin for many artists. It was worn not only in the studio while producing work, but also to gallery openings, interviews, photo shoots, and high society functions.

As it travelled and transformed on the bodies of artists, denim would often turn up in unexpected places and find itself worn in unconventional ways. In this context, denim became versatile and quietly transgressing; a democratic and mass-produced material arriving in spaces filled with convention and codes of conduct.

The collection plays with these boundaries between formal elegance and utilitarian authenticity, embracing the tension of worlds fusing together, subverting and reimagining formal codes.

The standout from the debut collection, the Levi’s x Kiko Kostadinov Articulate Jacket returns in lightweight 10 oz. mid-blue indigo denim construction with an authentic heritage finish.

Updated pockets and single-needle topstitching details honour classic trucker heritage, while a left-on L tab at the elbow area and subtle pleat detailing toward the cuffs add contemporary refinement.

The matching Levi’s x Kiko Kostadinov Articulate Jeans anchor the collection in authentic denim heritage, sharing the same 10 oz. mid-blue indigo fabric as the trucker jacket.

Updated knee details from the first collaboration, single needle top stitching, wider belt loops, and a straight, loose fit with special back yoke detailing create a contemporary interpretation of classic American workwear.

Bridging formal and casual codes, the Levi’s x Kiko Kostadinov Andy Pattern Shirt presents a standard-fitting silhouette in lightweight gray-and-white windowpane weave. Exposed shell buttons, welted chest pocket, and top stitch details at the back yoke create a sophisticated foundation that transitions seamlessly between contexts.

The collection’s formal expression reaches its apex with the Levi’s x Kiko Kostadinov Andy Suit Jacket, a slim-fit blazer crafted from 8 oz. black polyester twill.

Satin detailing at the lapel, front pleats, shoulder darts, and sleeves nod to the elegance of black-tie formality, while sharp permanent creases refer to Sta-Prest innovation first introduced by Levi's to their denim in the 1960s. Concealed buttons, cinch details, and precise darts anchor the garment in Kostadinov’s signature technical precision.

Accompanying are the Levi's x Kiko Kostadinov Andy Suit Trouser featuring black polyester twill construction with satin raw edge detailing at back darts, slanted front pockets, wide belt loops, and a single welt pocket on the rear.

The second Levi’s x Kiko Kostadinov men’s collection represents a continued exploration of fashion's ability to challenge conventions while honoring heritage – transforming the tension between formality and rebellion into a unified vision of modern masculinity.

The collection launches worldwide on 11 November on Levi.co.za and in select Levi’s and Kiko Kostadinov stores.