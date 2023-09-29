Levi’s celebrate New Orleans heritage in latest collection

Levi's brand and Denim Tears return with their fourth collection, which pays homage to the rich cultural tapestry of New Orleans and the Black Masking Indian tradition.

Image supplied

The latest collection from Levi’s and Denim Tears honours the artistry, resilience, and community spirit of the Young Seminole Hunters and the revered Big Chief Demond Melancon through thoughtfully designed pieces that blend heritage and contemporary streetwear.

The fourth Levi's x Denim Tears collection delivers eight new pieces.

The Photo Trucker and Photo Jeans feature photo-printed garments capturing the Young Seminole Hunters in their ceremonial regalia, immortalising the vibrant craftsmanship and cultural significance of this tradition.

Each photo-printed piece undergoes an intentional imperfection process during printing, ensuring that no two items are exactly alike – much like the handcrafted nature of Mardi Gras Indian costumes themselves.

The Photo Trucker jacket features a relaxed, slightly cropped silhouette based on the iconic Type III design while the accompanying Photo Jeans get their fit profile from the 568 Stay Loose jeans.

Drawing further inspiration from New Orleans heritage, the track jacket and track pants feature a mid-indigo wash with dark wash colour-blocking, adorned with cotton fleur de lis prints – a symbol deeply connected to the city’s French roots. Gold rope-like piping evokes the ornate detailing of marching band uniforms, another significant element of New Orleans cultural expression.

The crewneck sweatshirt continues the collection’s thematic exploration with a washed black base featuring the same cotton fleur de lis artwork.

Meanwhile, the Baseball Tee combines a floral gingham print with dark green 3-quarter sleeves, evoking Southern tablecloth patterns that symbolise family gatherings and communal celebrations.

Completing the collection are accessories that honour cultural practices: a mid-indigo durag with all-over cotton flower print and a photo-printed hat featuring the same intentional imperfection technique used throughout the collection.

“New Orleans represents a unique intersection of African, Indigenous, and French cultural influences that have shaped American identity in profound ways,” said Tremaine Emory, founder of Denim Tears.

“This collection honors the sacred traditions of the Mardi Gras Indians while recognising their continued relevance in contemporary culture. The intentional imperfections in our printing process reflect the human touch behind these traditions – something that can't be mass-produced or replicated.”

The fourth Levi's x Denim Tears collection was photographed in New Orleans with members of the Young Seminole Hunters, capturing the authentic connection between these garments and the community they celebrate.