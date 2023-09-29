Lifestyle Fashion
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Rand ShowOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Lifestyle Fashion

    Levi’s celebrate New Orleans heritage in latest collection

    Levi's brand and Denim Tears return with their fourth collection, which pays homage to the rich cultural tapestry of New Orleans and the Black Masking Indian tradition.
    7 Apr 2025
    7 Apr 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The latest collection from Levi’s and Denim Tears honours the artistry, resilience, and community spirit of the Young Seminole Hunters and the revered Big Chief Demond Melancon through thoughtfully designed pieces that blend heritage and contemporary streetwear.

    The fourth Levi's x Denim Tears collection delivers eight new pieces.

    The Photo Trucker and Photo Jeans feature photo-printed garments capturing the Young Seminole Hunters in their ceremonial regalia, immortalising the vibrant craftsmanship and cultural significance of this tradition.

    Each photo-printed piece undergoes an intentional imperfection process during printing, ensuring that no two items are exactly alike – much like the handcrafted nature of Mardi Gras Indian costumes themselves.

    The Photo Trucker jacket features a relaxed, slightly cropped silhouette based on the iconic Type III design while the accompanying Photo Jeans get their fit profile from the 568 Stay Loose jeans.

    Drawing further inspiration from New Orleans heritage, the track jacket and track pants feature a mid-indigo wash with dark wash colour-blocking, adorned with cotton fleur de lis prints – a symbol deeply connected to the city’s French roots. Gold rope-like piping evokes the ornate detailing of marching band uniforms, another significant element of New Orleans cultural expression.

    The crewneck sweatshirt continues the collection’s thematic exploration with a washed black base featuring the same cotton fleur de lis artwork.

    Meanwhile, the Baseball Tee combines a floral gingham print with dark green 3-quarter sleeves, evoking Southern tablecloth patterns that symbolise family gatherings and communal celebrations.

    Completing the collection are accessories that honour cultural practices: a mid-indigo durag with all-over cotton flower print and a photo-printed hat featuring the same intentional imperfection technique used throughout the collection.

    “New Orleans represents a unique intersection of African, Indigenous, and French cultural influences that have shaped American identity in profound ways,” said Tremaine Emory, founder of Denim Tears.

    “This collection honors the sacred traditions of the Mardi Gras Indians while recognising their continued relevance in contemporary culture. The intentional imperfections in our printing process reflect the human touch behind these traditions – something that can't be mass-produced or replicated.”

    The fourth Levi's x Denim Tears collection was photographed in New Orleans with members of the Young Seminole Hunters, capturing the authentic connection between these garments and the community they celebrate.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz